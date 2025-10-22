11:51
يا قوم لا اسالكم عليه اجرا ان اجري الا على الذي فطرني افلا تعقلون ٥١
يَـٰقَوْمِ لَآ أَسْـَٔلُكُمْ عَلَيْهِ أَجْرًا ۖ إِنْ أَجْرِىَ إِلَّا عَلَى ٱلَّذِى فَطَرَنِىٓ ۚ أَفَلَا تَعْقِلُونَ ٥١

٥١

O  my people! I do not ask you for any reward for this ˹message˺. My reward is only from the One Who created me. Will you not then understand?
Notes placeholders