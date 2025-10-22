Sign in
Settings
Translation
Reading
11:48
قيل يا نوح اهبط بسلام منا وبركات عليك وعلى امم ممن معك وامم سنمتعهم ثم يمسهم منا عذاب اليم ٤٨
قِيلَ يَـٰنُوحُ ٱهْبِطْ بِسَلَـٰمٍۢ مِّنَّا وَبَرَكَـٰتٍ عَلَيْكَ وَعَلَىٰٓ أُمَمٍۢ مِّمَّن مَّعَكَ ۚ وَأُمَمٌۭ سَنُمَتِّعُهُمْ ثُمَّ يَمَسُّهُم مِّنَّا عَذَابٌ أَلِيمٌۭ ٤٨
قِيلَ
يَٰنُوحُ
ٱهۡبِطۡ
بِسَلَٰمٖ
مِّنَّا
وَبَرَكَٰتٍ
عَلَيۡكَ
وَعَلَىٰٓ
أُمَمٖ
مِّمَّن
مَّعَكَۚ
وَأُمَمٞ
سَنُمَتِّعُهُمۡ
ثُمَّ
يَمَسُّهُم
مِّنَّا
عَذَابٌ
أَلِيمٞ
٤٨
It was said, “O Noah! Disembark with Our peace and blessings on you and some of the descendants of those with you. As for the others, We will allow them ˹a brief˺ enjoyment, then they will be touched with a painful punishment from Us.”
Notes placeholders
close