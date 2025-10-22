Sign in
وقيل يا ارض ابلعي ماءك ويا سماء اقلعي وغيض الماء وقضي الامر واستوت على الجودي وقيل بعدا للقوم الظالمين ٤٤
وَقِيلَ يَـٰٓأَرْضُ ٱبْلَعِى مَآءَكِ وَيَـٰسَمَآءُ أَقْلِعِى وَغِيضَ ٱلْمَآءُ وَقُضِىَ ٱلْأَمْرُ وَٱسْتَوَتْ عَلَى ٱلْجُودِىِّ ۖ وَقِيلَ بُعْدًۭا لِّلْقَوْمِ ٱلظَّـٰلِمِينَ ٤٤
وَقِيلَ
يَٰٓأَرۡضُ
ٱبۡلَعِي
مَآءَكِ
وَيَٰسَمَآءُ
أَقۡلِعِي
وَغِيضَ
ٱلۡمَآءُ
وَقُضِيَ
ٱلۡأَمۡرُ
وَٱسۡتَوَتۡ
عَلَى
ٱلۡجُودِيِّۖ
وَقِيلَ
بُعۡدٗا
لِّلۡقَوۡمِ
ٱلظَّٰلِمِينَ
٤٤
And it was said, “O earth! Swallow up your water. And O sky! Withhold ˹your rain˺.” The floodwater receded and the decree was carried out. The Ark rested on Mount Judi, and it was said, “Away with the wrongdoing people!”
