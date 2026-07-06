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37:165
وانا لنحن الصافون ١٦٥
وَإِنَّا لَنَحْنُ ٱلصَّآفُّونَ ١٦٥

١٦٥

We are indeed the ones lined up in ranks ˹for Allah˺.
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