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Translation
37:159
سبحان الله عما يصفون ١٥٩
سُبْحَـٰنَ ٱللَّهِ عَمَّا يَصِفُونَ ١٥٩
سُبۡحَٰنَ
ٱللَّهِ
عَمَّا
يَصِفُونَ
١٥٩
Glorified is Allah far above what they claim!
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
37:159
سبحان الله عما يصفون ١٥٩
سُبْحَـٰنَ ٱللَّهِ عَمَّا يَصِفُونَ ١٥٩
سُبۡحَٰنَ
ٱللَّهِ
عَمَّا
يَصِفُونَ
١٥٩
Glorified is Allah far above what they claim!
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections