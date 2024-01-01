By the core developers of Quran.com, comes the beautiful and ad-free mushaf iOS and Android apps. It’s now easier to read the Quran on the go, memorize it, and listen to your favorite reciters.
Tarteel.ai
Tarteel is the first Quran app to use AI tools to interact with your recitation and highlight mistakes. A voice-led Quran companion in the palm of your hands, Tarteel works intuitively to help you read, recite, memorize and understand the Quran with confidence!
Tarteel is proud to be a core developer of Quran.com as well as a member of their board of governance.