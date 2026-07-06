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27:42
فلما جاءت قيل اهاكذا عرشك قالت كانه هو واوتينا العلم من قبلها وكنا مسلمين ٤٢
فَلَمَّا جَآءَتْ قِيلَ أَهَـٰكَذَا عَرْشُكِ ۖ قَالَتْ كَأَنَّهُۥ هُوَ ۚ وَأُوتِينَا ٱلْعِلْمَ مِن قَبْلِهَا وَكُنَّا مُسْلِمِينَ ٤٢

٤٢

So when she arrived, it was said ˹to her˺, “Is your throne like this?” She replied, “It looks to be the same. We have ˹already˺ received knowledge ˹of Solomon’s prophethood˺1 before this ˹miracle˺,2 and have submitted ˹to Allah˺.”
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