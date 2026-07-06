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Translation
27:41
قال نكروا لها عرشها ننظر اتهتدي ام تكون من الذين لا يهتدون ٤١
قَالَ نَكِّرُوا۟ لَهَا عَرْشَهَا نَنظُرْ أَتَهْتَدِىٓ أَمْ تَكُونُ مِنَ ٱلَّذِينَ لَا يَهْتَدُونَ ٤١
قَالَ
نَكِّرُواْ
لَهَا
عَرۡشَهَا
نَنظُرۡ
أَتَهۡتَدِيٓ
أَمۡ
تَكُونُ
مِنَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
لَا
يَهۡتَدُونَ
٤١
˹Then˺ Solomon said, “Disguise her throne for her so we may see whether she will recognize ˹it˺ or she will not be able to.”
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
27:41
قال نكروا لها عرشها ننظر اتهتدي ام تكون من الذين لا يهتدون ٤١
قَالَ نَكِّرُوا۟ لَهَا عَرْشَهَا نَنظُرْ أَتَهْتَدِىٓ أَمْ تَكُونُ مِنَ ٱلَّذِينَ لَا يَهْتَدُونَ ٤١
قَالَ
نَكِّرُواْ
لَهَا
عَرۡشَهَا
نَنظُرۡ
أَتَهۡتَدِيٓ
أَمۡ
تَكُونُ
مِنَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
لَا
يَهۡتَدُونَ
٤١
˹Then˺ Solomon said, “Disguise her throne for her so we may see whether she will recognize ˹it˺ or she will not be able to.”
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections