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27:41
قال نكروا لها عرشها ننظر اتهتدي ام تكون من الذين لا يهتدون ٤١
قَالَ نَكِّرُوا۟ لَهَا عَرْشَهَا نَنظُرْ أَتَهْتَدِىٓ أَمْ تَكُونُ مِنَ ٱلَّذِينَ لَا يَهْتَدُونَ ٤١

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˹Then˺ Solomon said, “Disguise her throne for her so we may see whether she will recognize ˹it˺ or she will not be able to.”
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