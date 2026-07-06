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27:37
ارجع اليهم فلناتينهم بجنود لا قبل لهم بها ولنخرجنهم منها اذلة وهم صاغرون ٣٧
ٱرْجِعْ إِلَيْهِمْ فَلَنَأْتِيَنَّهُم بِجُنُودٍۢ لَّا قِبَلَ لَهُم بِهَا وَلَنُخْرِجَنَّهُم مِّنْهَآ أَذِلَّةًۭ وَهُمْ صَـٰغِرُونَ ٣٧

٣٧

Go back to them, for we will certainly mobilize against them forces which they can never resist, and we will drive them out from there in disgrace, fully humbled.”1 
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