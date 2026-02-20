Sign in
68:28
قال اوسطهم الم اقل لكم لولا تسبحون ٢٨
قَالَ أَوْسَطُهُمْ أَلَمْ أَقُل لَّكُمْ لَوْلَا تُسَبِّحُونَ ٢٨

٢٨

The most sensible of them said, “Did I not urge you to say, ‘Allah willing.’?”
