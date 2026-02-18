Sign in
Contribute to our mission
Donate
Contribute to our mission
Donate
Sign in
Sign in
Select Language
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Translation
5:67
۞ يا ايها الرسول بلغ ما انزل اليك من ربك وان لم تفعل فما بلغت رسالته والله يعصمك من الناس ان الله لا يهدي القوم الكافرين ٦٧
۞ يَـٰٓأَيُّهَا ٱلرَّسُولُ بَلِّغْ مَآ أُنزِلَ إِلَيْكَ مِن رَّبِّكَ ۖ وَإِن لَّمْ تَفْعَلْ فَمَا بَلَّغْتَ رِسَالَتَهُۥ ۚ وَٱللَّهُ يَعْصِمُكَ مِنَ ٱلنَّاسِ ۗ إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ لَا يَهْدِى ٱلْقَوْمَ ٱلْكَـٰفِرِينَ ٦٧
۞ يَٰٓأَيُّهَا
ٱلرَّسُولُ
بَلِّغۡ
مَآ
أُنزِلَ
إِلَيۡكَ
مِن
رَّبِّكَۖ
وَإِن
لَّمۡ
تَفۡعَلۡ
فَمَا
بَلَّغۡتَ
رِسَالَتَهُۥۚ
وَٱللَّهُ
يَعۡصِمُكَ
مِنَ
ٱلنَّاسِۗ
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
لَا
يَهۡدِي
ٱلۡقَوۡمَ
ٱلۡكَٰفِرِينَ
٦٧
O Messenger! Convey everything revealed to you from your Lord. If you do not, then you have not delivered His message. Allah will ˹certainly˺ protect you from the people. Indeed, Allah does not guide the people who disbelieve.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
Notes placeholders
close