وقالت اليهود يد الله مغلولة غلت ايديهم ولعنوا بما قالوا بل يداه مبسوطتان ينفق كيف يشاء وليزيدن كثيرا منهم ما انزل اليك من ربك طغيانا وكفرا والقينا بينهم العداوة والبغضاء الى يوم القيامة كلما اوقدوا نارا للحرب اطفاها الله ويسعون في الارض فسادا والله لا يحب المفسدين ٦٤
˹Some among˺ the Jews said, “Allah is tight-fisted.”1 May their fists be tied and they be condemned for what they said. Rather, He is open-handed, giving freely as He pleases. That which has been revealed to you ˹O Prophet˺ from your Lord will only cause many of them to increase in wickedness and disbelief. We have stirred among them hostility and hatred until the Day of Judgment. Whenever they kindle the fire of war, Allah puts it out. And they strive to spread corruption in the land. And Allah does not like corruptors.