5:114
قَالَ
عِيسَى
ٱبۡنُ
مَرۡيَمَ
ٱللَّهُمَّ
رَبَّنَآ
أَنزِلۡ
عَلَيۡنَا
مَآئِدَةٗ
مِّنَ
ٱلسَّمَآءِ
تَكُونُ
لَنَا
عِيدٗا
لِّأَوَّلِنَا
وَءَاخِرِنَا
وَءَايَةٗ
مِّنكَۖ
وَٱرۡزُقۡنَا
وَأَنتَ
خَيۡرُ
ٱلرَّٰزِقِينَ
١١٤
Jesus, son of Mary, prayed, “O Allah, our Lord! Send us from heaven a table spread with food as a feast for us—the first and last of us—and as a sign from You. Provide for us! You are indeed the Best Provider.”
