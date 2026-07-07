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72:8
وانا لمسنا السماء فوجدناها مليت حرسا شديدا وشهبا ٨
وَأَنَّا لَمَسْنَا ٱلسَّمَآءَ فَوَجَدْنَـٰهَا مُلِئَتْ حَرَسًۭا شَدِيدًۭا وَشُهُبًۭا ٨

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˹Earlier˺ we tried to reach heaven ˹for news˺, only to find it filled with stern guards and shooting stars.1
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