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72:7
وانهم ظنوا كما ظننتم ان لن يبعث الله احدا ٧
وَأَنَّهُمْ ظَنُّوا۟ كَمَا ظَنَنتُمْ أَن لَّن يَبْعَثَ ٱللَّهُ أَحَدًۭا ٧

٧

And those ˹humans˺ thought, just like you ˹jinn˺, that Allah would not resurrect anyone ˹for judgment˺.
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