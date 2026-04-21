Allah then commands His Messenger to observe patience with those who rejected him among his people. He says,
فَاصْبِرْ كَمَا صَبَرَ أُوْلُواْ الْعَزْمِ مِنَ الرُّسُلِ
(Therefore be patient as did those of determination among the Messengers.) meaning, as they were patient with their people's rejection of them. "Those of determination" among the Messengers are Nuh, Ibrahim, Musa, `Isa and the last of all of the Prophets, Muhammad ﷺ. Allah has specifically mentioned their names in two Ayat: Surat Al-Ahzab (33:7) and Surat Ash-Shura (42:13).
وَلاَ تَسْتَعْجِل لَّهُمْ
(and be in no hurry for them.) which means, `do not rush the punishment for them.' This is similar to Allah's saying:
وَذَرْنِى وَالْمُكَذِّبِينَ أُوْلِى النَّعْمَةِ وَمَهِّلْهُمْ قَلِيلاً
(And leave Me alone to deal with the rejectors, those who are in possession of good things of life. And give them respite for a little while.) (73:11)
فَمَهِّلِ الْكَـفِرِينَ أَمْهِلْهُمْ رُوَيْداً
(So allow time for the disbelievers, and leave them for a while.) (86:17) Then Allah says:
كَأَنَّهُمْ يَوْمَ يَرَوْنَ مَا يُوعَدُونَ لَمْ يَلْبَثُواْ إِلاَّ سَاعَةً مِّن نَّهَارٍ
(On the Day when they will see that which they are promised, it will be as though they had not remained (in the world) except an hour in a day.) Which is similar to Allah's saying,
كَأَنَّهُمْ يَوْمَ يَرَوْنَهَا لَمْ يَلْبَثُواْ إِلاَّ عَشِيَّةً أَوْ ضُحَـهَا
(On the Day they see it (the Hour), it will be as though they had not remained (in the world) except for a day's afternoon or its morning.) (79:46) and as He says,
وَيَوْمَ يَحْشُرُهُمْ كَأَن لَّمْ يَلْبَثُواْ إِلاَّ سَاعَةً مِّنَ النَّهَارِ يَتَعَارَفُونَ بَيْنَهُمْ
(And on the Day when He shall gather them together, (it will be) as if they had not stayed but an hour of a day. They will recognize each other.)(10:45) Then Allah says,
بَلاَغٌ
(A clear message.) meaning, this Qur'an provides a clear concept.
فَهَلْ يُهْلَكُ إِلاَّ الْقَوْمُ الْفَـسِقُونَ
(But will any be destroyed except the defiantly rebellious people) Which means that Allah does not destroy anyone except those who choose the way of destruction. It is part of Allah's justice that He does not punish anyone except those who deserve the punishment -- and Allah knows best. This concludes the explanation of Surat Al-Ahqaf. And all praise and blessings are due to Allah. Both success and protection from faults are by His help.