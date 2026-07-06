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51:32
قالوا انا ارسلنا الى قوم مجرمين ٣٢
قَالُوٓا۟ إِنَّآ أُرْسِلْنَآ إِلَىٰ قَوْمٍۢ مُّجْرِمِينَ ٣٢

٣٢

They replied, “We have actually been sent to a wicked people,
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