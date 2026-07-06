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51:27
فقربه اليهم قال الا تاكلون ٢٧
فَقَرَّبَهُۥٓ إِلَيْهِمْ قَالَ أَلَا تَأْكُلُونَ ٢٧

٢٧

and placed it before them, asking, “Will you not eat?”
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