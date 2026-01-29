Sign in
Ash-Shams
6
91:6
والارض وما طحاها ٦
وَٱلْأَرْضِ وَمَا طَحَىٰهَا ٦
وَٱلۡأَرۡضِ
وَمَا
طَحَىٰهَا
٦
and the earth and ˹the One˺ Who spread it!
Tafsir Fathul Majid
Tafsir Fathul Majid is not available for the current verse.
