Ash-Shams
5
91:5
والسماء وما بناها ٥
وَٱلسَّمَآءِ وَمَا بَنَىٰهَا ٥
وَٱلسَّمَآءِ
وَمَا
بَنَىٰهَا
٥
And by heaven and ˹the One˺ Who built it,
Rebar Kurdish Tafsir
وَالسَّمَاءِ وَمَا بَنَاهَا (٥)
] وه سوێند بێت به ئاسمان و دروستكارهكهی كه خوای گهورهیه، یان ئاسمان و دروست كردنهكهی، به ههردووكی تهفسیر كراوه.
