يُنَبَّؤُا الْاِنْسَانُ يَوْمَىِٕذٍۢ بِمَا قَدَّمَ وَاَخَّرَ (Man will be informed of what he sent ahead, and what he left behind....75:13). Sayyidna ` Abdullah Ibn Masud and Ibn ` Abbas are reported to have said that 'what he sent ahead' refers to the good deeds he has sent forth before his death. The words 'what he left behind' refers to the good or bad, useful or harmful custom he invented and left behind which people follow. He will continue to receive its reward or punishment. Qatadah said that 'what he sent ahead' refers to a good deed he did in his lifetime; and 'what he left behind' refers to a good deed he could have done but did not do and wasted his time or opportunity.