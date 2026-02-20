Sign in
Al-Qalam
26
68:26
فلما راوها قالوا انا لضالون ٢٦
فَلَمَّا رَأَوْهَا قَالُوٓا۟ إِنَّا لَضَآلُّونَ ٢٦
فَلَمَّا
رَأَوۡهَا
قَالُوٓاْ
إِنَّا
لَضَآلُّونَ
٢٦
But when they saw it ˹devastated˺, they cried, “We must have lost ˹our˺ way!
Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
Mohammad
5 years ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 68:26-27
Subhan Allah... it's amazing how Allah SWT describes the emotions of the people of the garden when they first saw what happened to their garden. at first they said 'we must have lost our way', meaning this is not our garden, so a feeling of denial.
But in the next ayah they immediately move into acceptance, realizing they made a mistake and this is a punishment for that, garnering self accountability.
In modern psychology, when you hear about t...
See more
13
3
