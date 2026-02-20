Sign in
Al-Qalam
25
68:25
وغدوا على حرد قادرين ٢٥
وَغَدَوْا۟ عَلَىٰ حَرْدٍۢ قَـٰدِرِينَ ٢٥
وَغَدَوۡاْ
عَلَىٰ
حَرۡدٖ
قَٰدِرِينَ
٢٥
And they proceeded early, totally fixated on their purpose.
Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
القرآن تدبر وعمل
16 weeks ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 68:25
عزموا على منع المساكين، وطلبوا حرمانهم ونكدهم وهم قادرون على نفعهم؛ فغدوا بحال لا يقدرون فيها إلا على المنع والحرمان. الألوسي: 15/36.
السؤال: ما الذي عجل بحرمان أهل الجنة المذكورة في الآية من جنتهم؟
* يمكنك وضع إجابتك عن الأسئلة في التعليقات حتى تعمّ الفائدة
* للمزيد عن هذه الآية في مصحف تدبر وعمل:
https://altadabbur.com/#aya=68_25
#وقفة_تدبرية
