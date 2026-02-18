Sign in
Al-Ma'idah
68
5:68
قل يا اهل الكتاب لستم على شيء حتى تقيموا التوراة والانجيل وما انزل اليكم من ربكم وليزيدن كثيرا منهم ما انزل اليك من ربك طغيانا وكفرا فلا تاس على القوم الكافرين ٦٨
قُلْ يَـٰٓأَهْلَ ٱلْكِتَـٰبِ لَسْتُمْ عَلَىٰ شَىْءٍ حَتَّىٰ تُقِيمُوا۟ ٱلتَّوْرَىٰةَ وَٱلْإِنجِيلَ وَمَآ أُنزِلَ إِلَيْكُم مِّن رَّبِّكُمْ ۗ وَلَيَزِيدَنَّ كَثِيرًۭا مِّنْهُم مَّآ أُنزِلَ إِلَيْكَ مِن رَّبِّكَ طُغْيَـٰنًۭا وَكُفْرًۭا ۖ فَلَا تَأْسَ عَلَى ٱلْقَوْمِ ٱلْكَـٰفِرِينَ ٦٨
قُلۡ
يَٰٓأَهۡلَ
ٱلۡكِتَٰبِ
لَسۡتُمۡ
عَلَىٰ
شَيۡءٍ
حَتَّىٰ
تُقِيمُواْ
ٱلتَّوۡرَىٰةَ
وَٱلۡإِنجِيلَ
وَمَآ
أُنزِلَ
إِلَيۡكُم
مِّن
رَّبِّكُمۡۗ
وَلَيَزِيدَنَّ
كَثِيرٗا
مِّنۡهُم
مَّآ
أُنزِلَ
إِلَيۡكَ
مِن
رَّبِّكَ
طُغۡيَٰنٗا
وَكُفۡرٗاۖ
فَلَا
تَأۡسَ
عَلَى
ٱلۡقَوۡمِ
ٱلۡكَٰفِرِينَ
٦٨
Say, ˹O Prophet,˺ “O People of the Book! You have nothing to stand on unless you observe the Torah, the Gospel, and what has been revealed to you from your Lord.” And your Lord’s revelation to you ˹O Prophet˺ will only cause many of them to increase in wickedness and disbelief. So do not grieve for the people who disbelieve.
العربية
He has revealed to you ˹O Prophet˺ the Book in truth, confirming what came before it, as He revealed the Torah and the Gospel
— Dr. Mustafa Khattab, the Clear Quran
