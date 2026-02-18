Sign in
Al-Ma'idah
65
5:65
ولو ان اهل الكتاب امنوا واتقوا لكفرنا عنهم سيياتهم ولادخلناهم جنات النعيم ٦٥
وَلَوْ أَنَّ أَهْلَ ٱلْكِتَـٰبِ ءَامَنُوا۟ وَٱتَّقَوْا۟ لَكَفَّرْنَا عَنْهُمْ سَيِّـَٔاتِهِمْ وَلَأَدْخَلْنَـٰهُمْ جَنَّـٰتِ ٱلنَّعِيمِ ٦٥
وَلَوۡ
أَنَّ
أَهۡلَ
ٱلۡكِتَٰبِ
ءَامَنُواْ
وَٱتَّقَوۡاْ
لَكَفَّرۡنَا
عَنۡهُمۡ
سَيِّـَٔاتِهِمۡ
وَلَأَدۡخَلۡنَٰهُمۡ
جَنَّٰتِ
ٱلنَّعِيمِ
٦٥
Had the People of the Book only been faithful and mindful ˹of Allah˺, We would have certainly absolved them of their sins and admitted them into the Gardens of Bliss.
Tafsir Muyassar
ولو أن اليهود والنصارى صدَّقوا الله ورسوله، وامتثلوا أوامر الله واجتنبوا نواهيه، لكفَّرنا عنهم ذنوبهم، ولأدخلناهم جنات النعيم في الدار الآخرة.
He has revealed to you ˹O Prophet˺ the Book in truth, confirming what came before it, as He revealed the Torah and the Gospel
— Dr. Mustafa Khattab, the Clear Quran
