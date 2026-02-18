Sign in
Al-Ahqaf
35
46:35
فاصبر كما صبر اولو العزم من الرسل ولا تستعجل لهم كانهم يوم يرون ما يوعدون لم يلبثوا الا ساعة من نهار بلاغ فهل يهلك الا القوم الفاسقون ٣٥
فَٱصْبِرْ كَمَا صَبَرَ أُو۟لُوا۟ ٱلْعَزْمِ مِنَ ٱلرُّسُلِ وَلَا تَسْتَعْجِل لَّهُمْ ۚ كَأَنَّهُمْ يَوْمَ يَرَوْنَ مَا يُوعَدُونَ لَمْ يَلْبَثُوٓا۟ إِلَّا سَاعَةًۭ مِّن نَّهَارٍۭ ۚ بَلَـٰغٌۭ ۚ فَهَلْ يُهْلَكُ إِلَّا ٱلْقَوْمُ ٱلْفَـٰسِقُونَ ٣٥
فَٱصۡبِرۡ
كَمَا
صَبَرَ
أُوْلُواْ
ٱلۡعَزۡمِ
مِنَ
ٱلرُّسُلِ
وَلَا
تَسۡتَعۡجِل
لَّهُمۡۚ
كَأَنَّهُمۡ
يَوۡمَ
يَرَوۡنَ
مَا
يُوعَدُونَ
لَمۡ
يَلۡبَثُوٓاْ
إِلَّا
سَاعَةٗ
مِّن
نَّهَارِۭۚ
بَلَٰغٞۚ
فَهَلۡ
يُهۡلَكُ
إِلَّا
ٱلۡقَوۡمُ
ٱلۡفَٰسِقُونَ
٣٥
So endure patiently, as did the Messengers of Firm Resolve.
1
And do not ˹seek to˺ hasten ˹the torment˺ for the deniers. On the Day they see what they have been threatened with, it will be as if they had only stayed ˹in this world˺ for an hour of a day.
2
˹This is˺ a ˹sufficient˺ warning! Then, will anyone be destroyed except the rebellious people?
Dr. Abdullah Muhammad Abu Bakr and Sheikh Nasir Khamis
Basi vumilia, ewe Mtume, kwa yanayokupata ya makero ya watu wako wenye kukukanusha kama vile walivyovumilia Mitume wenye nia thabiti kabla yako wewe, nao, kwa kauli mashuhuri, ni Nūḥ, Ibrāhīm, Mūsā na Īsā, na wewe ni miongoni mwao, wala usiwafanyie haraka watu wako ya kuadhibiwa. Kwani itapotokea na wakaiona, watajihisi kama kwamba hawakukaa duniani isipokuwa muda mchache wa mchana. Haya ni mafikisho kwao na kwa wasiokuwa wao. Na haangamizwi kwa adhabu ya Mwenyezi Mungu isipokuwa watu waliotoka nie ya amri Yake na twaa Yake.
He has revealed to you ˹O Prophet˺ the Book in truth, confirming what came before it, as He revealed the Torah and the Gospel
— Dr. Mustafa Khattab, the Clear Quran
