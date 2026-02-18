Sign in
Al-Ahqaf
35
46:35
فاصبر كما صبر اولو العزم من الرسل ولا تستعجل لهم كانهم يوم يرون ما يوعدون لم يلبثوا الا ساعة من نهار بلاغ فهل يهلك الا القوم الفاسقون ٣٥
فَٱصْبِرْ كَمَا صَبَرَ أُو۟لُوا۟ ٱلْعَزْمِ مِنَ ٱلرُّسُلِ وَلَا تَسْتَعْجِل لَّهُمْ ۚ كَأَنَّهُمْ يَوْمَ يَرَوْنَ مَا يُوعَدُونَ لَمْ يَلْبَثُوٓا۟ إِلَّا سَاعَةًۭ مِّن نَّهَارٍۭ ۚ بَلَـٰغٌۭ ۚ فَهَلْ يُهْلَكُ إِلَّا ٱلْقَوْمُ ٱلْفَـٰسِقُونَ ٣٥
فَٱصۡبِرۡ
كَمَا
صَبَرَ
أُوْلُواْ
ٱلۡعَزۡمِ
مِنَ
ٱلرُّسُلِ
وَلَا
تَسۡتَعۡجِل
لَّهُمۡۚ
كَأَنَّهُمۡ
يَوۡمَ
يَرَوۡنَ
مَا
يُوعَدُونَ
لَمۡ
يَلۡبَثُوٓاْ
إِلَّا
سَاعَةٗ
مِّن
نَّهَارِۭۚ
بَلَٰغٞۚ
فَهَلۡ
يُهۡلَكُ
إِلَّا
ٱلۡقَوۡمُ
ٱلۡفَٰسِقُونَ
٣٥
So endure patiently, as did the Messengers of Firm Resolve.
1
And do not ˹seek to˺ hasten ˹the torment˺ for the deniers. On the Day they see what they have been threatened with, it will be as if they had only stayed ˹in this world˺ for an hour of a day.
2
˹This is˺ a ˹sufficient˺ warning! Then, will anyone be destroyed except the rebellious people?
العربية
Tafsir Muyassar
فاصبر -أيها الرسول- على ما أصابك مِن أذى قومك المكذبين لك، كما صبر أولو العزم من الرسل من قبلك -وهم،
على المشهور:
نوح وإبراهيم وموسى وعيسى وأنت منهم- ولا تستعجل لقومك العذاب; فحين يقع ويرونه كأنهم لم يمكثوا في الدنيا إلا ساعة من نهار، هذا بلاغ لهم ولغيرهم. ولا يُهْلَكُ بعذاب الله إلا القوم الخارجون عن أمره وطاعته.
He has revealed to you ˹O Prophet˺ the Book in truth, confirming what came before it, as He revealed the Torah and the Gospel
— Dr. Mustafa Khattab, the Clear Quran
