Surah As-Saffat has been concluded on these verses, and the truth of the matter is that it would take volumes to explain this beautiful finale. In sum, Allah Ta’ ala has compressed all subjects of this Surah in these three verses. The Surah began with a description of tauhid, the theme of the Oneness of Allah, the essence of which was that Allah Ta’ ala is free from everything the Mushriks attribute to Him. Accordingly, the first verse serves as an indicator of this very detailed subject. After that, described in the Surah there were events relating to the noble prophets. Accordingly, a hint towards these has been made in the second verse. After that, it was very openly and explicitly that the beliefs, doubts and objections of disbelievers were refuted, both in terms of report and reason and, along with that, it was also declared that supremacy will ultimately be the lot of the people of truth - and whoever listens to these statements with good sense and insight is bound to end up praising Allah Ta’ ala. Accordingly, it is on this note of praise for Allah that the Surah has been concluded.

In addition to that, in these verses, the basic beliefs of Islam - tauhid (Oneness of Allah) and risalah (prophethood) - were mentioned clearly, while the mention of the Hereafter also came up as a corollary, things the confirmation of which was the real purpose of the Surah. Along with it, given there was the teaching that it is naturally expected of a true Muslim that he or she would conclude every article, every address and every sitting by admitting and stating the greatness of Allah Ta’ ala, and by saying words of praise for Him. Accordingly, at this place, ` Allamah al-Qurtubi has, on his authority, reported this saying of Sayyidna Abu Said al-Khudri ؓ :

"I have heard it many times from the Holy Prophet ﷺ that he, after the Salah was over, used to recite these verses:

سُبْحٰنَ رَبِّكَ رَبِّ الْعِزَّةِ عَمَّا يَصِفُوْنَ

"Pure is your Lord, Lord of great might and honor, from what they describe and salam be on the messengers and all praise belongs to Allah, Lord of the worlds – 180 - Qurtubi.

In addition to that, there are several commentaries in which the following saying of saying of Sayyidna Ali has been reported with reference to Imam al-Baghawi:

"Whoever wishes to have the best of return filled to the brim on the Day of Judgment should recite this at the end of every sitting attended:

سُبْحٰنَ رَبِّكَ رَبِّ الْعِزَّةِ عَمَّا يَصِفُوْنَ

Ibn Abi Hatim (رح) has also reported this very saying from a narration of Sha'bi that ascends to the Holy Prophet ﷺ - Tafsir Ibn Kathir.

سُبْحٰنَ رَبِّكَ رَبِّ الْعِزَّةِ عَمَّا يَصِفُوْنَ وَسَلٰمٌ عَلَي الْمُرْسَلِيْنَ وَالْحَـمْدُ لِلّٰهِ رَبِّ الْعٰلَمِيْنَ

