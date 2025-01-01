سَلَامٌ عَلَيْكُمْ لَا نَبْتَغِي الْجَاهِلِينَ (Peace be on you. We do not seek (the way of) the ignorant. - 28:55). These people have a good quality in that when they hear something stupid from an ignorant foe, they simply say salam, instead of giving a reply. They do not entangle themselves with the ignorant. Imam Jassas (رح) has said that there are two kinds of salarns. One is for salutation, as Muslims do to one another. The other type is for musalamah (adopting peaceful attitude with others) and mutarakah, (to avoid debate) which is to convey to one's adversary that he does not wish to take note of the latter's stupidity. At this place the latter meaning is intended.