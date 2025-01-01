Commentary

Adoption of natural means for one's need is not against trust in Allah

إِذْ قَالَ مُوسَىٰ لِأَهْلِهِ إِنِّي آنَسْتُ نَارً‌ا سَآتِيكُم مِّنْهَا بِخَبَرٍ‌ أَوْ آتِيكُم بِشِهَابٍ قَبَسٍ لَّعَلَّكُمْ تَصْطَلُونَ ﴿7﴾

(Remember) when Musa said to his family, "I have noticed a fire. I shall bring to you some news or bring to you an inflamed ember, so that you may warm yourselves" (27:7).

Here Sayyidna Musa (علیہ السلام) faced two necessities. One, to find out the way which he had forgotten, and second, to warm up with the fire, because it was a cold night. For achieving this purpose he tried to go to mount Tur. But he did not make a claim of success in his endeavour, rather he uttered such words that conveyed his servitude and hope from Allah Ta’ ala. Thus, it is apparent that in order to meet one's requirements and needs in life it is not against the trust in Allah to strive and make endeavour. But the conviction should be in Allah Ta’ ala and not in one's own efforts. Perhaps, the wisdom in showing him the fire was that it had fulfilled his two needs - finding the way and to get warm with its heat. (Ruh)

Sayyidna Musa (علیہ السلام) has said اُمکُثُوا and تَصْطَلُونَ which are both in plural form, and are used where the addressees are more than one, although there was only his wife (Sayyidna Shuaib's (علیہ السلام) daughter) with him. Use of plural form for her only was to show respect to her. It was in the same manner as some times the noble people use plural form in addressing even a single person. It is reported from the Holy Prophet ﷺ also in ahadith that he used to address his wives in plural form.

It is prudent not to refer one's wife by her name in general gatherings, rather an allusion for the purpose is better

قَالَ مُوسَىٰ لِأَهْلِهِ (Musa said to his family) The word "Ahl" is used in this verse for the wife of Sayyidna Musa (علیہ السلام) while this word means "family" and includes all the members of one's household alongwith his wife, although the wife of Sayyidna Musa (علیہ السلام) was the only one present at the time of this incident, but by the use of this word in his discourse there is a hint that while referring to one's wife in a group of people it is better to use common words. For example, ` my family members are of the opinion'.