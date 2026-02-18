Sign in
Ash-Shu'ara
92
26:92
وقيل لهم اين ما كنتم تعبدون ٩٢
وَقِيلَ لَهُمْ أَيْنَ مَا كُنتُمْ تَعْبُدُونَ ٩٢
وَقِيلَ
لَهُمۡ
أَيۡنَ
مَا
كُنتُمۡ
تَعۡبُدُونَ
٩٢
And it will be said to them, “Where are those you used to worship
السعدي Al-Sa'di
وَقِيلَ لَهُمْ أَيْنَ مَا كُنْتُمْ تَعْبُدُونَ
