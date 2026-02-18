Sign in
Maryam
12
19:12
يا يحيى خذ الكتاب بقوة واتيناه الحكم صبيا ١٢
يَـٰيَحْيَىٰ خُذِ ٱلْكِتَـٰبَ بِقُوَّةٍۢ ۖ وَءَاتَيْنَـٰهُ ٱلْحُكْمَ صَبِيًّۭا ١٢
يَٰيَحۡيَىٰ
خُذِ
ٱلۡكِتَٰبَ
بِقُوَّةٖۖ
وَءَاتَيۡنَٰهُ
ٱلۡحُكۡمَ
صَبِيّٗا
١٢
˹It was later said,˺ “O John! Hold firmly to the Scriptures.” And We granted him wisdom while ˹he was still˺ a child,
Tafsirs
Layers
Lessons
Reflections
Answers
Qiraat
Hadith
العربية
Tafseer Jalalayn
﴿یَـٰیَحۡیَىٰ خُذِ ٱلۡكِتَـٰبَ﴾ أَيْ التَّوْرَاة ﴿بِقُوَّةࣲۖ﴾ بجد ﴿وَءَاتَیۡنَـٰهُ ٱلۡحُكۡمَ﴾ النبوة ﴿صَبِیࣰّا ١٢﴾ ابن ثلاث سنين
He has revealed to you ˹O Prophet˺ the Book in truth, confirming what came before it, as He revealed the Torah and the Gospel
— Dr. Mustafa Khattab, the Clear Quran
