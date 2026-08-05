Duas for Work and Career
Duas from the Quran relevant to work and livelihood, asking for clarity, provision, gratitude, and righteous action.
رب اشرح لي صدري ٢٥ ويسر لي امري ٢٦ واحلل عقدة من لساني ٢٧ يفقهوا قولي ٢٨
رَبِّ ٱشْرَحْ لِى صَدْرِى ٢٥ وَيَسِّرْ لِىٓ أَمْرِى ٢٦ وَٱحْلُلْ عُقْدَةًۭ مِّن لِّسَانِى ٢٧ يَفْقَهُواْ قَوْلِى ٢٨
رَبِّ
rabbi
ٱشۡرَحۡ
ish'raḥ
لِي
lī
صَدۡرِي
ṣadrī
٢٥
وَيَسِّرۡ
wayassir
لِيٓ
lī
أَمۡرِي
amrī
٢٦
وَٱحۡلُلۡ
wa-uḥ'lul
عُقۡدَةٗ
ʿuq'datan
مِّن
min
لِّسَانِي
lisānī
٢٧
يَفۡقَهُواْ
yafqahū
قَوۡلِي
qawlī
٢٨
... “My Lord! Uplift my heart for me, (25) and make my task easy, (26) and remove the impediment from my tongue (27) so people may understand my speech, (28)
رب اوزعني ان اشكر نعمتك التي انعمت علي وعلى والدي وان اعمل صالحا ترضاه وادخلني برحمتك في عبادك الصالحين ١٩
رَبِّ أَوْزِعْنِىٓ أَنْ أَشْكُرَ نِعْمَتَكَ ٱلَّتِىٓ أَنْعَمْتَ عَلَىَّ وَعَلَىٰ وَٰلِدَىَّ وَأَنْ أَعْمَلَ صَـٰلِحًۭا تَرْضَىٰهُ وَأَدْخِلْنِى بِرَحْمَتِكَ فِى عِبَادِكَ ٱلصَّـٰلِحِينَ ١٩
رَبِّ
rabbi
أَوۡزِعۡنِيٓ
awziʿ'nī
أَنۡ
an
أَشۡكُرَ
ashkura
نِعۡمَتَكَ
niʿ'mataka
ٱلَّتِيٓ
allatī
أَنۡعَمۡتَ
anʿamta
عَلَيَّ
ʿalayya
وَعَلَىٰ
waʿalā
وَٰلِدَيَّ
wālidayya
وَأَنۡ
wa-an
أَعۡمَلَ
aʿmala
صَٰلِحٗا
ṣāliḥan
تَرۡضَىٰهُ
tarḍāhu
وَأَدۡخِلۡنِي
wa-adkhil'nī
بِرَحۡمَتِكَ
biraḥmatika
فِي
fī
عِبَادِكَ
ʿibādika
ٱلصَّٰلِحِينَ
l-ṣāliḥīna
١٩
... “My Lord! Inspire me to ˹always˺ be thankful for Your favours which You have blessed me and my parents with, and to do good deeds that please you. Admit me, by Your mercy, into ˹the company of˺ Your righteous servants.”
رب اني لما انزلت الي من خير فقير ٢٤
رَبِّ إِنِّى لِمَآ أَنزَلْتَ إِلَىَّ مِنْ خَيْرٍْ فَقِيرٌۭ ٢٤
رَبِّ
rabbi
إِنِّي
innī
لِمَآ
limā
أَنزَلۡتَ
anzalta
إِلَيَّ
ilayya
مِنۡ
min
خَيۡرٖ
khayrin
فَقِيرٞ
faqīrun
٢٤
... “My Lord! I am truly in ˹desperate˺ need of whatever provision You may have in store for me.”