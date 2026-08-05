Duas for the Ummah
Duas from the Quran for the worldwide Muslim community, asking for forgiveness, mercy, protection, and unity among believers.
ربنا اننا امنا فاغفر لنا ذنوبنا وقنا عذاب النار ١٦
رَبَّنَآ إِنَّنَآ ءَامَنَّا فَٱغْفِرْ لَنَا ذُنُوبَنَا وَقِنَا عَذَابَ ٱلنَّارِ ١٦
رَبَّنَآ
rabbanā
إِنَّنَآ
innanā
ءَامَنَّا
āmannā
فَٱغۡفِرۡ
fa-igh'fir
لَنَا
lanā
ذُنُوبَنَا
dhunūbanā
وَقِنَا
waqinā
عَذَابَ
ʿadhāba
ٱلنَّارِ
l-nāri
١٦
... “Our Lord! We have believed, so forgive our sins and protect us from the torment of the Fire.”
ربنا امنا فاكتبنا مع الشاهدين ٨٣ وما لنا لا نومن بالله وما جاءنا من الحق ونطمع ان يدخلنا ربنا مع القوم الصالحين ٨٤
رَبَّنَآ ءَامَنَّا فَٱكْتُبْنَا مَعَ ٱلشَّـٰهِدِينَ ٨٣ وَمَا لَنَا لَا نُؤْمِنُ بِٱللَّهِ وَمَا جَآءَنَا مِنَ ٱلْحَقِّ وَنَطْمَعُ أَن يُدْخِلَنَا رَبُّنَا مَعَ ٱلْقَوْمِ ٱلصَّـٰلِحِينَ ٨٤
رَبَّنَآ
rabbanā
ءَامَنَّا
āmannā
فَٱكۡتُبۡنَا
fa-uk'tub'nā
مَعَ
maʿa
ٱلشَّٰهِدِينَ
l-shāhidīna
٨٣
وَمَا
wamā
لَنَا
lanā
لَا
lā
نُؤۡمِنُ
nu'minu
بِٱللَّهِ
bil-lahi
وَمَا
wamā
جَآءَنَا
jāanā
مِنَ
mina
ٱلۡحَقِّ
l-ḥaqi
وَنَطۡمَعُ
wanaṭmaʿu
أَن
an
يُدۡخِلَنَا
yud'khilanā
رَبُّنَا
rabbunā
مَعَ
maʿa
ٱلۡقَوۡمِ
l-qawmi
ٱلصَّٰلِحِينَ
l-ṣāliḥīna
٨٤
... “Our Lord! We believe, so count us among the witnesses. (83) Why should we not believe in Allah and the truth that has come to us? And we long for our Lord to include us in the company of the righteous.” (84)
على الله توكلنا ربنا لا تجعلنا فتنة للقوم الظالمين ٨٥ ونجنا برحمتك من القوم الكافرين ٨٦
عَلَى ٱللَّهِ تَوَكَّلْنَا رَبَّنَا لَا تَجْعَلْنَا فِتْنَةًۭ لِّلْقَوْمِ ٱلظَّـٰلِمِينَ ٨٥ وَنَجِّنَا بِرَحْمَتِكَ مِنَ ٱلْقَوْمِ ٱلْكَـٰفِرِينَ ٨٦
عَلَى
ʿalā
ٱللَّهِ
l-lahi
تَوَكَّلۡنَا
tawakkalnā
رَبَّنَا
rabbanā
لَا
lā
تَجۡعَلۡنَا
tajʿalnā
فِتۡنَةٗ
fit'natan
لِّلۡقَوۡمِ
lil'qawmi
ٱلظَّٰلِمِينَ
l-ẓālimīna
٨٥
وَنَجِّنَا
wanajjinā
بِرَحۡمَتِكَ
biraḥmatika
مِنَ
mina
ٱلۡقَوۡمِ
l-qawmi
ٱلۡكَٰفِرِينَ
l-kāfirīna
٨٦
... “In Allah we trust. Our Lord! Do not subject us to the persecution of the oppressive people, (85) and deliver us by Your mercy from the disbelieving people.” (86)