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Duas for the Ummah

Duas from the Quran for the worldwide Muslim community, asking for forgiveness, mercy, protection, and unity among believers.

ربنا اننا امنا فاغفر لنا ذنوبنا وقنا عذاب النار ١٦
رَبَّنَآ إِنَّنَآ ءَامَنَّا فَٱغْفِرْ لَنَا ذُنُوبَنَا وَقِنَا عَذَابَ ٱلنَّارِ ١٦
رَبَّنَآ

rabbanā

إِنَّنَآ

innanā

ءَامَنَّا

āmannā

فَٱغۡفِرۡ

fa-igh'fir

لَنَا

lanā

ذُنُوبَنَا

dhunūbanā

وَقِنَا

waqinā

عَذَابَ

ʿadhāba

ٱلنَّارِ

l-nāri

١٦

... “Our Lord! We have believed, so forgive our sins and protect us from the torment of the Fire.”
ربنا امنا فاكتبنا مع الشاهدين ٨٣ وما لنا لا نومن بالله وما جاءنا من الحق ونطمع ان يدخلنا ربنا مع القوم الصالحين ٨٤
رَبَّنَآ ءَامَنَّا فَٱكْتُبْنَا مَعَ ٱلشَّـٰهِدِينَ ٨٣ وَمَا لَنَا لَا نُؤْمِنُ بِٱللَّهِ وَمَا جَآءَنَا مِنَ ٱلْحَقِّ وَنَطْمَعُ أَن يُدْخِلَنَا رَبُّنَا مَعَ ٱلْقَوْمِ ٱلصَّـٰلِحِينَ ٨٤
رَبَّنَآ

rabbanā

ءَامَنَّا

āmannā

فَٱكۡتُبۡنَا

fa-uk'tub'nā

مَعَ

maʿa

ٱلشَّٰهِدِينَ

l-shāhidīna

٨٣

وَمَا

wamā

لَنَا

lanā

لَا

نُؤۡمِنُ

nu'minu

بِٱللَّهِ

bil-lahi

وَمَا

wamā

جَآءَنَا

jāanā

مِنَ

mina

ٱلۡحَقِّ

l-ḥaqi

وَنَطۡمَعُ

wanaṭmaʿu

أَن

an

يُدۡخِلَنَا

yud'khilanā

رَبُّنَا

rabbunā

مَعَ

maʿa

ٱلۡقَوۡمِ

l-qawmi

ٱلصَّٰلِحِينَ

l-ṣāliḥīna

٨٤

... “Our Lord! We believe, so count us among the witnesses. (83) Why should we not believe in Allah and the truth that has come to us? And we long for our Lord to include us in the company of the righteous.” (84)
على الله توكلنا ربنا لا تجعلنا فتنة للقوم الظالمين ٨٥ ونجنا برحمتك من القوم الكافرين ٨٦
عَلَى ٱللَّهِ تَوَكَّلْنَا رَبَّنَا لَا تَجْعَلْنَا فِتْنَةًۭ لِّلْقَوْمِ ٱلظَّـٰلِمِينَ ٨٥ وَنَجِّنَا بِرَحْمَتِكَ مِنَ ٱلْقَوْمِ ٱلْكَـٰفِرِينَ ٨٦
عَلَى

ʿalā

ٱللَّهِ

l-lahi

تَوَكَّلۡنَا

tawakkalnā

رَبَّنَا

rabbanā

لَا

تَجۡعَلۡنَا

tajʿalnā

فِتۡنَةٗ

fit'natan

لِّلۡقَوۡمِ

lil'qawmi

ٱلظَّٰلِمِينَ

l-ẓālimīna

٨٥

وَنَجِّنَا

wanajjinā

بِرَحۡمَتِكَ

biraḥmatika

مِنَ

mina

ٱلۡقَوۡمِ

l-qawmi

ٱلۡكَٰفِرِينَ

l-kāfirīna

٨٦

... “In Allah we trust. Our Lord! Do not subject us to the persecution of the oppressive people, (85) and deliver us by Your mercy from the disbelieving people.” (86)