Quran Verses and Duas for Provision (Rizq) and Wealth
Quran verses and supplications for provision, need, sovereignty, and reliance upon Allah.
ربنا اتنا في الدنيا حسنة وفي الاخرة حسنة وقنا عذاب النار ٢٠١
رَبَّنَآ ءَاتِنَا فِى ٱلدُّنْيَا حَسَنَةًۭ وَفِى ٱلْـَٔاخِرَةِ حَسَنَةًۭ وَقِنَا عَذَابَ ٱلنَّارِ ٢٠١
رَبَّنَآ
rabbanā
ءَاتِنَا
ātinā
فِي
fī
ٱلدُّنۡيَا
l-dun'yā
حَسَنَةٗ
ḥasanatan
وَفِي
wafī
ٱلۡأٓخِرَةِ
l-ākhirati
حَسَنَةٗ
ḥasanatan
وَقِنَا
waqinā
عَذَابَ
ʿadhāba
ٱلنَّارِ
l-nāri
٢٠١
... “Our Lord! Grant us the good of this world and the Hereafter, and protect us from the torment of the Fire.”
رب اجعل هاذا بلدا امنا وارزق اهله من الثمرات من امن منهم بالله واليوم الاخر
رَبِّ ٱجْعَلْ هَـٰذَا بَلَدًا ءَامِنًۭا وَٱرْزُقْ أَهْلَهُۥ مِنَ ٱلثَّمَرَٰتِ مَنْ ءَامَنَ مِنْهُم بِٱللَّهِ وَٱلْيَوْمِ ٱلْـَٔاخِرِ ۖ
رَبِّ
rabbi
ٱجۡعَلۡ
ij'ʿal
هَٰذَا
hādhā
بَلَدًا
baladan
ءَامِنٗا
āminan
وَٱرۡزُقۡ
wa-ur'zuq
أَهۡلَهُۥ
ahlahu
مِنَ
mina
ٱلثَّمَرَٰتِ
l-thamarāti
مَنۡ
man
ءَامَنَ
āmana
مِنۡهُم
min'hum
بِٱللَّهِ
bil-lahi
وَٱلۡيَوۡمِ
wal-yawmi
ٱلۡأٓخِرِۚ
l-ākhiri
... “My Lord, make this city ˹of Mecca˺ secure and provide fruits to its people—those among them who believe in Allah and the Last Day.” ...
اللهم مالك الملك توتي الملك من تشاء وتنزع الملك ممن تشاء وتعز من تشاء وتذل من تشاء بيدك الخير انك على كل شيء قدير ٢٦ تولج الليل في النهار وتولج النهار في الليل وتخرج الحي من الميت وتخرج الميت من الحي وترزق من تشاء بغير حساب ٢٧
ٱللَّهُمَّ مَـٰلِكَ ٱلْمُلْكِ تُؤْتِى ٱلْمُلْكَ مَن تَشَآءُ وَتَنزِعُ ٱلْمُلْكَ مِمَّن تَشَآءُ وَتُعِزُّ مَن تَشَآءُ وَتُذِلُّ مَن تَشَآءُ ۖ بِيَدِكَ ٱلْخَيْرُ ۖ إِنَّكَ عَلَىٰ كُلِّ شَىْءٍْ قَدِيرٌۭ ٢٦ تُولِجُ ٱلَّيْلَ فِى ٱلنَّهَارِ وَتُولِجُ ٱلنَّهَارَ فِى ٱلَّيْلِ ۖ وَتُخْرِجُ ٱلْحَىَّ مِنَ ٱلْمَيِّتِ وَتُخْرِجُ ٱلْمَيِّتَ مِنَ ٱلْحَىِّ ۖ وَتَرْزُقُ مَن تَشَآءُ بِغَيْرِ حِسَابٍْ ٢٧
ٱللَّهُمَّ
l-lahuma
مَٰلِكَ
mālika
ٱلۡمُلۡكِ
l-mul'ki
تُؤۡتِي
tu'tī
ٱلۡمُلۡكَ
l-mul'ka
مَن
man
تَشَآءُ
tashāu
وَتَنزِعُ
watanziʿu
ٱلۡمُلۡكَ
l-mul'ka
مِمَّن
mimman
تَشَآءُ
tashāu
وَتُعِزُّ
watuʿizzu
مَن
man
تَشَآءُ
tashāu
وَتُذِلُّ
watudhillu
مَن
man
تَشَآءُۖ
tashāu
بِيَدِكَ
biyadika
ٱلۡخَيۡرُۖ
l-khayru
إِنَّكَ
innaka
عَلَىٰ
ʿalā
كُلِّ
kulli
شَيۡءٖ
shayin
قَدِيرٞ
qadīrun
٢٦
تُولِجُ
tūliju
ٱلَّيۡلَ
al-layla
فِي
fī
ٱلنَّهَارِ
l-nahāri
وَتُولِجُ
watūliju
ٱلنَّهَارَ
l-nahāra
فِي
fī
ٱلَّيۡلِۖ
al-layli
وَتُخۡرِجُ
watukh'riju
ٱلۡحَيَّ
l-ḥaya
مِنَ
mina
ٱلۡمَيِّتِ
l-mayiti
وَتُخۡرِجُ
watukh'riju
ٱلۡمَيِّتَ
l-mayita
مِنَ
mina
ٱلۡحَيِّۖ
l-ḥayi
وَتَرۡزُقُ
watarzuqu
مَن
man
تَشَآءُ
tashāu
بِغَيۡرِ
bighayri
حِسَابٖ
ḥisābin
٢٧
... “O Allah! Lord over all authorities! You give authority to whoever You please and remove it from who You please; You honour whoever You please and disgrace who You please—all good is in Your Hands. Surely You ˹alone˺ are Most Capable of everything. (26) You cause the night to pass into the day and the day into the night. You bring forth the living from the dead and the dead from the living. And You provide for whoever You will without limit.” (27)