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Quran Verses and Duas for Provision (Rizq) and Wealth

Quran verses and supplications for provision, need, sovereignty, and reliance upon Allah.

ربنا اتنا في الدنيا حسنة وفي الاخرة حسنة وقنا عذاب النار ٢٠١
رَبَّنَآ ءَاتِنَا فِى ٱلدُّنْيَا حَسَنَةًۭ وَفِى ٱلْـَٔاخِرَةِ حَسَنَةًۭ وَقِنَا عَذَابَ ٱلنَّارِ ٢٠١
رَبَّنَآ

rabbanā

ءَاتِنَا

ātinā

فِي

ٱلدُّنۡيَا

l-dun'yā

حَسَنَةٗ

ḥasanatan

وَفِي

wafī

ٱلۡأٓخِرَةِ

l-ākhirati

حَسَنَةٗ

ḥasanatan

وَقِنَا

waqinā

عَذَابَ

ʿadhāba

ٱلنَّارِ

l-nāri

٢٠١

... “Our Lord! Grant us the good of this world and the Hereafter, and protect us from the torment of the Fire.”

رب اجعل هاذا بلدا امنا وارزق اهله من الثمرات من امن منهم بالله واليوم الاخر
رَبِّ ٱجْعَلْ هَـٰذَا بَلَدًا ءَامِنًۭا وَٱرْزُقْ أَهْلَهُۥ مِنَ ٱلثَّمَرَٰتِ مَنْ ءَامَنَ مِنْهُم بِٱللَّهِ وَٱلْيَوْمِ ٱلْـَٔاخِرِ ۖ
رَبِّ

rabbi

ٱجۡعَلۡ

ij'ʿal

هَٰذَا

hādhā

بَلَدًا

baladan

ءَامِنٗا

āminan

وَٱرۡزُقۡ

wa-ur'zuq

أَهۡلَهُۥ

ahlahu

مِنَ

mina

ٱلثَّمَرَٰتِ

l-thamarāti

مَنۡ

man

ءَامَنَ

āmana

مِنۡهُم

min'hum

بِٱللَّهِ

bil-lahi

وَٱلۡيَوۡمِ

wal-yawmi

ٱلۡأٓخِرِۚ

l-ākhiri

... “My Lord, make this city ˹of Mecca˺ secure and provide fruits to its people—those among them who believe in Allah and the Last Day.” ...

اللهم مالك الملك توتي الملك من تشاء وتنزع الملك ممن تشاء وتعز من تشاء وتذل من تشاء بيدك الخير انك على كل شيء قدير ٢٦ تولج الليل في النهار وتولج النهار في الليل وتخرج الحي من الميت وتخرج الميت من الحي وترزق من تشاء بغير حساب ٢٧
ٱللَّهُمَّ مَـٰلِكَ ٱلْمُلْكِ تُؤْتِى ٱلْمُلْكَ مَن تَشَآءُ وَتَنزِعُ ٱلْمُلْكَ مِمَّن تَشَآءُ وَتُعِزُّ مَن تَشَآءُ وَتُذِلُّ مَن تَشَآءُ ۖ بِيَدِكَ ٱلْخَيْرُ ۖ إِنَّكَ عَلَىٰ كُلِّ شَىْءٍْ قَدِيرٌۭ ٢٦ تُولِجُ ٱلَّيْلَ فِى ٱلنَّهَارِ وَتُولِجُ ٱلنَّهَارَ فِى ٱلَّيْلِ ۖ وَتُخْرِجُ ٱلْحَىَّ مِنَ ٱلْمَيِّتِ وَتُخْرِجُ ٱلْمَيِّتَ مِنَ ٱلْحَىِّ ۖ وَتَرْزُقُ مَن تَشَآءُ بِغَيْرِ حِسَابٍْ ٢٧
ٱللَّهُمَّ

l-lahuma

مَٰلِكَ

mālika

ٱلۡمُلۡكِ

l-mul'ki

تُؤۡتِي

tu'tī

ٱلۡمُلۡكَ

l-mul'ka

مَن

man

تَشَآءُ

tashāu

وَتَنزِعُ

watanziʿu

ٱلۡمُلۡكَ

l-mul'ka

مِمَّن

mimman

تَشَآءُ

tashāu

وَتُعِزُّ

watuʿizzu

مَن

man

تَشَآءُ

tashāu

وَتُذِلُّ

watudhillu

مَن

man

تَشَآءُۖ

tashāu

بِيَدِكَ

biyadika

ٱلۡخَيۡرُۖ

l-khayru

إِنَّكَ

innaka

عَلَىٰ

ʿalā

كُلِّ

kulli

شَيۡءٖ

shayin

قَدِيرٞ

qadīrun

٢٦

تُولِجُ

tūliju

ٱلَّيۡلَ

al-layla

فِي

ٱلنَّهَارِ

l-nahāri

وَتُولِجُ

watūliju

ٱلنَّهَارَ

l-nahāra

فِي

ٱلَّيۡلِۖ

al-layli

وَتُخۡرِجُ

watukh'riju

ٱلۡحَيَّ

l-ḥaya

مِنَ

mina

ٱلۡمَيِّتِ

l-mayiti

وَتُخۡرِجُ

watukh'riju

ٱلۡمَيِّتَ

l-mayita

مِنَ

mina

ٱلۡحَيِّۖ

l-ḥayi

وَتَرۡزُقُ

watarzuqu

مَن

man

تَشَآءُ

tashāu

بِغَيۡرِ

bighayri

حِسَابٖ

ḥisābin

٢٧

... “O Allah! Lord over all authorities! You give authority to whoever You please and remove it from who You please; You honour whoever You please and disgrace who You please—all good is in Your Hands. Surely You ˹alone˺ are Most Capable of everything. (26) You cause the night to pass into the day and the day into the night. You bring forth the living from the dead and the dead from the living. And You provide for whoever You will without limit.” (27)