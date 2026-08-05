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Duas for Protection from Evil and Shaytan

A collection of duas from the Quran for protection from evil, Shaytan, harm, danger, and spiritual whispers.

على الله توكلنا ربنا لا تجعلنا فتنة للقوم الظالمين ٨٥ ونجنا برحمتك من القوم الكافرين ٨٦
عَلَى ٱللَّهِ تَوَكَّلْنَا رَبَّنَا لَا تَجْعَلْنَا فِتْنَةًۭ لِّلْقَوْمِ ٱلظَّـٰلِمِينَ ٨٥ وَنَجِّنَا بِرَحْمَتِكَ مِنَ ٱلْقَوْمِ ٱلْكَـٰفِرِينَ ٨٦
عَلَى

ʿalā

ٱللَّهِ

l-lahi

تَوَكَّلۡنَا

tawakkalnā

رَبَّنَا

rabbanā

لَا

تَجۡعَلۡنَا

tajʿalnā

فِتۡنَةٗ

fit'natan

لِّلۡقَوۡمِ

lil'qawmi

ٱلظَّٰلِمِينَ

l-ẓālimīna

٨٥

وَنَجِّنَا

wanajjinā

بِرَحۡمَتِكَ

biraḥmatika

مِنَ

mina

ٱلۡقَوۡمِ

l-qawmi

ٱلۡكَٰفِرِينَ

l-kāfirīna

٨٦

... “In Allah we trust. Our Lord! Do not subject us to the persecution of the oppressive people, (85) and deliver us by Your mercy from the disbelieving people.” (86)
رب اما تريني ما يوعدون ٩٣ رب فلا تجعلني في القوم الظالمين ٩٤
رَّبِّ إِمَّا تُرِيَنِّى مَا يُوعَدُونَ ٩٣ رَبِّ فَلَا تَجْعَلْنِى فِى ٱلْقَوْمِ ٱلظَّـٰلِمِينَ ٩٤
رَّبِّ

rabbi

إِمَّا

immā

تُرِيَنِّي

turiyannī

مَا

يُوعَدُونَ

yūʿadūna

٩٣

رَبِّ

rabbi

فَلَا

falā

تَجۡعَلۡنِي

tajʿalnī

فِي

ٱلۡقَوۡمِ

l-qawmi

ٱلظَّٰلِمِينَ

l-ẓālimīna

٩٤

... “My Lord! Should You show me what they are threatened with, (93) then, my Lord, do not count me among the wrongdoing people.” (94)
رب اعوذ بك من همزات الشياطين ٩٧ واعوذ بك رب ان يحضرون ٩٨
رَّبِّ أَعُوذُ بِكَ مِنْ هَمَزَٰتِ ٱلشَّيَـٰطِينِ ٩٧ وَأَعُوذُ بِكَ رَبِّ أَن يَحْضُرُونِ ٩٨
رَّبِّ

rabbi

أَعُوذُ

aʿūdhu

بِكَ

bika

مِنۡ

min

هَمَزَٰتِ

hamazāti

ٱلشَّيَٰطِينِ

l-shayāṭīni

٩٧

وَأَعُوذُ

wa-aʿūdhu

بِكَ

bika

رَبِّ

rabbi

أَن

an

يَحۡضُرُونِ

yaḥḍurūni

٩٨

... “My Lord! I seek refuge in You from the temptations of the devils. (97) And I seek refuge in You, my Lord, that they ˹even˺ come near me.” (98)