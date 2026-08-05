Duas for Protection from Evil and Shaytan
A collection of duas from the Quran for protection from evil, Shaytan, harm, danger, and spiritual whispers.
على الله توكلنا ربنا لا تجعلنا فتنة للقوم الظالمين ٨٥ ونجنا برحمتك من القوم الكافرين ٨٦
عَلَى ٱللَّهِ تَوَكَّلْنَا رَبَّنَا لَا تَجْعَلْنَا فِتْنَةًۭ لِّلْقَوْمِ ٱلظَّـٰلِمِينَ ٨٥ وَنَجِّنَا بِرَحْمَتِكَ مِنَ ٱلْقَوْمِ ٱلْكَـٰفِرِينَ ٨٦
عَلَى
ʿalā
ٱللَّهِ
l-lahi
تَوَكَّلۡنَا
tawakkalnā
رَبَّنَا
rabbanā
لَا
lā
تَجۡعَلۡنَا
tajʿalnā
فِتۡنَةٗ
fit'natan
لِّلۡقَوۡمِ
lil'qawmi
ٱلظَّٰلِمِينَ
l-ẓālimīna
٨٥
وَنَجِّنَا
wanajjinā
بِرَحۡمَتِكَ
biraḥmatika
مِنَ
mina
ٱلۡقَوۡمِ
l-qawmi
ٱلۡكَٰفِرِينَ
l-kāfirīna
٨٦
... “In Allah we trust. Our Lord! Do not subject us to the persecution of the oppressive people, (85) and deliver us by Your mercy from the disbelieving people.” (86)
رب اما تريني ما يوعدون ٩٣ رب فلا تجعلني في القوم الظالمين ٩٤
رَّبِّ إِمَّا تُرِيَنِّى مَا يُوعَدُونَ ٩٣ رَبِّ فَلَا تَجْعَلْنِى فِى ٱلْقَوْمِ ٱلظَّـٰلِمِينَ ٩٤
رَّبِّ
rabbi
إِمَّا
immā
تُرِيَنِّي
turiyannī
مَا
mā
يُوعَدُونَ
yūʿadūna
٩٣
رَبِّ
rabbi
فَلَا
falā
تَجۡعَلۡنِي
tajʿalnī
فِي
fī
ٱلۡقَوۡمِ
l-qawmi
ٱلظَّٰلِمِينَ
l-ẓālimīna
٩٤
... “My Lord! Should You show me what they are threatened with, (93) then, my Lord, do not count me among the wrongdoing people.” (94)
رب اعوذ بك من همزات الشياطين ٩٧ واعوذ بك رب ان يحضرون ٩٨
رَّبِّ أَعُوذُ بِكَ مِنْ هَمَزَٰتِ ٱلشَّيَـٰطِينِ ٩٧ وَأَعُوذُ بِكَ رَبِّ أَن يَحْضُرُونِ ٩٨
رَّبِّ
rabbi
أَعُوذُ
aʿūdhu
بِكَ
bika
مِنۡ
min
هَمَزَٰتِ
hamazāti
ٱلشَّيَٰطِينِ
l-shayāṭīni
٩٧
وَأَعُوذُ
wa-aʿūdhu
بِكَ
bika
رَبِّ
rabbi
أَن
an
يَحۡضُرُونِ
yaḥḍurūni
٩٨
... “My Lord! I seek refuge in You from the temptations of the devils. (97) And I seek refuge in You, my Lord, that they ˹even˺ come near me.” (98)