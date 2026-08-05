Duas Connected to Prophet Isa
Duas from the Quran connected to Prophet Isa, his disciples, and his community.
۞ فلما احس عيسى منهم الكفر قال من انصاري الى الله قال الحواريون نحن انصار الله امنا بالله واشهد بانا مسلمون ٥٢ ربنا امنا بما انزلت واتبعنا الرسول فاكتبنا مع الشاهدين ٥٣
۞ فَلَمَّآ أَحَسَّ عِيسَىٰ مِنْهُمُ ٱلْكُفْرَ قَالَ مَنْ أَنصَارِىٓ إِلَى ٱللَّهِ ۖ قَالَ ٱلْحَوَارِيُّونَ نَحْنُ أَنصَارُ ٱللَّهِ ءَامَنَّا بِٱللَّهِ وَٱشْهَدْ بِأَنَّا مُسْلِمُونَ ٥٢ رَبَّنَآ ءَامَنَّا بِمَآ أَنزَلْتَ وَٱتَّبَعْنَا ٱلرَّسُولَ فَٱكْتُبْنَا مَعَ ٱلشَّـٰهِدِينَ ٥٣
۞ فَلَمَّآ
falammā
أَحَسَّ
aḥassa
عِيسَىٰ
ʿīsā
مِنۡهُمُ
min'humu
ٱلۡكُفۡرَ
l-kuf'ra
قَالَ
qāla
مَنۡ
man
أَنصَارِيٓ
anṣārī
إِلَى
ilā
ٱللَّهِۖ
l-lahi
قَالَ
qāla
ٱلۡحَوَارِيُّونَ
l-ḥawāriyūna
نَحۡنُ
naḥnu
أَنصَارُ
anṣāru
ٱللَّهِ
l-lahi
ءَامَنَّا
āmannā
بِٱللَّهِ
bil-lahi
وَٱشۡهَدۡ
wa-ish'had
بِأَنَّا
bi-annā
مُسۡلِمُونَ
mus'limūna
٥٢
رَبَّنَآ
rabbanā
ءَامَنَّا
āmannā
بِمَآ
bimā
أَنزَلۡتَ
anzalta
وَٱتَّبَعۡنَا
wa-ittabaʿnā
ٱلرَّسُولَ
l-rasūla
فَٱكۡتُبۡنَا
fa-uk'tub'nā
مَعَ
maʿa
ٱلشَّٰهِدِينَ
l-shāhidīna
٥٣
When Jesus sensed disbelief from his people, he asked, “Who will stand up with me for Allah?” The disciples replied, “We will stand up for Allah. We believe in Allah, so bear witness that we have submitted.” (52) ˹They prayed to Allah,˺ “Our Lord! We believe in Your revelations and follow the messenger, so count us among those who bear witness.” (53)
قال عيسى ابن مريم اللهم ربنا انزل علينا مايدة من السماء تكون لنا عيدا لاولنا واخرنا واية منك وارزقنا وانت خير الرازقين ١١٤
قَالَ عِيسَى ٱبْنُ مَرْيَمَ ٱللَّهُمَّ رَبَّنَآ أَنزِلْ عَلَيْنَا مَآئِدَةًۭ مِّنَ ٱلسَّمَآءِ تَكُونُ لَنَا عِيدًۭا لِّأَوَّلِنَا وَءَاخِرِنَا وَءَايَةًۭ مِّنكَ ۖ وَٱرْزُقْنَا وَأَنتَ خَيْرُ ٱلرَّٰزِقِينَ ١١٤
قَالَ
qāla
عِيسَى
ʿīsā
ٱبۡنُ
ub'nu
مَرۡيَمَ
maryama
ٱللَّهُمَّ
l-lahuma
رَبَّنَآ
rabbanā
أَنزِلۡ
anzil
عَلَيۡنَا
ʿalaynā
مَآئِدَةٗ
māidatan
مِّنَ
mina
ٱلسَّمَآءِ
l-samāi
تَكُونُ
takūnu
لَنَا
lanā
عِيدٗا
ʿīdan
لِّأَوَّلِنَا
li-awwalinā
وَءَاخِرِنَا
waākhirinā
وَءَايَةٗ
waāyatan
مِّنكَۖ
minka
وَٱرۡزُقۡنَا
wa-ur'zuq'nā
وَأَنتَ
wa-anta
خَيۡرُ
khayru
ٱلرَّٰزِقِينَ
l-rāziqīna
١١٤
Jesus, son of Mary, prayed, “O Allah, our Lord! Send us from heaven a table spread with food as a feast for us—the first and last of us—and as a sign from You. Provide for us! You are indeed the Best Provider.”
ان تعذبهم فانهم عبادك وان تغفر لهم فانك انت العزيز الحكيم ١١٨
إِن تُعَذِّبْهُمْ فَإِنَّهُمْ عِبَادُكَ ۖ وَإِن تَغْفِرْ لَهُمْ فَإِنَّكَ أَنتَ ٱلْعَزِيزُ ٱلْحَكِيمُ ١١٨
إِن
in
تُعَذِّبۡهُمۡ
tuʿadhib'hum
فَإِنَّهُمۡ
fa-innahum
عِبَادُكَۖ
ʿibāduka
وَإِن
wa-in
تَغۡفِرۡ
taghfir
لَهُمۡ
lahum
فَإِنَّكَ
fa-innaka
أَنتَ
anta
ٱلۡعَزِيزُ
l-ʿazīzu
ٱلۡحَكِيمُ
l-ḥakīmu
١١٨
If You punish them, they belong to You after all. But if You forgive them, You are surely the Almighty, All-Wise.”