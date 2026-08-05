Prophet Ayyub's Illness and Dua in the Quran
Quran passages recounting Ayyub's appeal during illness and Allah's merciful response.
۞ وايوب اذ نادى ربه اني مسني الضر وانت ارحم الراحمين ٨٣ فاستجبنا له فكشفنا ما به من ضر واتيناه اهله ومثلهم معهم رحمة من عندنا وذكرى للعابدين ٨٤
۞ وَأَيُّوبَ إِذْ نَادَىٰ رَبَّهُۥٓ أَنِّى مَسَّنِىَ ٱلضُّرُّ وَأَنتَ أَرْحَمُ ٱلرَّٰحِمِينَ ٨٣ فَٱسْتَجَبْنَا لَهُۥ فَكَشَفْنَا مَا بِهِۦ مِن ضُرٍّْ ۖ وَءَاتَيْنَـٰهُ أَهْلَهُۥ وَمِثْلَهُم مَّعَهُمْ رَحْمَةًۭ مِّنْ عِندِنَا وَذِكْرَىٰ لِلْعَـٰبِدِينَ ٨٤
۞ وَأَيُّوبَ
wa-ayyūba
إِذۡ
idh
نَادَىٰ
nādā
رَبَّهُۥٓ
rabbahu
أَنِّي
annī
مَسَّنِيَ
massaniya
ٱلضُّرُّ
l-ḍuru
وَأَنتَ
wa-anta
أَرۡحَمُ
arḥamu
ٱلرَّٰحِمِينَ
l-rāḥimīna
٨٣
فَٱسۡتَجَبۡنَا
fa-is'tajabnā
لَهُۥ
lahu
فَكَشَفۡنَا
fakashafnā
مَا
mā
بِهِۦ
bihi
مِن
min
ضُرّٖۖ
ḍurrin
وَءَاتَيۡنَٰهُ
waātaynāhu
أَهۡلَهُۥ
ahlahu
وَمِثۡلَهُم
wamith'lahum
مَّعَهُمۡ
maʿahum
رَحۡمَةٗ
raḥmatan
مِّنۡ
min
عِندِنَا
ʿindinā
وَذِكۡرَىٰ
wadhik'rā
لِلۡعَٰبِدِينَ
lil'ʿābidīna
٨٤
And ˹remember˺ when Job cried out to his Lord, “I have been touched with adversity, and You are the Most Merciful of the merciful.” (83) So We answered his prayer and removed his adversity, and gave him back his family, twice as many, as a mercy from Us and a lesson for the ˹devoted˺ worshippers. (84)
واذكر عبدنا ايوب اذ نادى ربه اني مسني الشيطان بنصب وعذاب ٤١ اركض برجلك هاذا مغتسل بارد وشراب ٤٢ ووهبنا له اهله ومثلهم معهم رحمة منا وذكرى لاولي الالباب ٤٣ وخذ بيدك ضغثا فاضرب به ولا تحنث انا وجدناه صابرا نعم العبد انه اواب ٤٤
وَٱذْكُرْ عَبْدَنَآ أَيُّوبَ إِذْ نَادَىٰ رَبَّهُۥٓ أَنِّى مَسَّنِىَ ٱلشَّيْطَـٰنُ بِنُصْبٍْ وَعَذَابٍ ٤١ ٱرْكُضْ بِرِجْلِكَ ۖ هَـٰذَا مُغْتَسَلٌْ بَارِدٌۭ وَشَرَابٌۭ ٤٢ وَوَهَبْنَا لَهُۥٓ أَهْلَهُۥ وَمِثْلَهُم مَّعَهُمْ رَحْمَةًۭ مِّنَّا وَذِكْرَىٰ لِأُوْلِى ٱلْأَلْبَـٰبِ ٤٣ وَخُذْ بِيَدِكَ ضِغْثًۭا فَٱضْرِب بِّهِۦ وَلَا تَحْنَثْ ۗ إِنَّا وَجَدْنَـٰهُ صَابِرًۭا ۚ نِّعْمَ ٱلْعَبْدُ ۖ إِنَّهُۥٓ أَوَّابٌۭ ٤٤
وَٱذۡكُرۡ
wa-udh'kur
عَبۡدَنَآ
ʿabdanā
أَيُّوبَ
ayyūba
إِذۡ
idh
نَادَىٰ
nādā
رَبَّهُۥٓ
rabbahu
أَنِّي
annī
مَسَّنِيَ
massaniya
ٱلشَّيۡطَٰنُ
l-shayṭānu
بِنُصۡبٖ
binuṣ'bin
وَعَذَابٍ
waʿadhābin
٤١
ٱرۡكُضۡ
ur'kuḍ
بِرِجۡلِكَۖ
birij'lika
هَٰذَا
hādhā
مُغۡتَسَلُۢ
mugh'tasalun
بَارِدٞ
bāridun
وَشَرَابٞ
washarābun
٤٢
وَوَهَبۡنَا
wawahabnā
لَهُۥٓ
lahu
أَهۡلَهُۥ
ahlahu
وَمِثۡلَهُم
wamith'lahum
مَّعَهُمۡ
maʿahum
رَحۡمَةٗ
raḥmatan
مِّنَّا
minnā
وَذِكۡرَىٰ
wadhik'rā
لِأُوْلِي
li-ulī
ٱلۡأَلۡبَٰبِ
l-albābi
٤٣
وَخُذۡ
wakhudh
بِيَدِكَ
biyadika
ضِغۡثٗا
ḍigh'than
فَٱضۡرِب
fa-iḍ'rib
بِّهِۦ
bihi
وَلَا
walā
تَحۡنَثۡۗ
taḥnath
إِنَّا
innā
وَجَدۡنَٰهُ
wajadnāhu
صَابِرٗاۚ
ṣābiran
نِّعۡمَ
niʿ'ma
ٱلۡعَبۡدُ
l-ʿabdu
إِنَّهُۥٓ
innahu
أَوَّابٞ
awwābun
٤٤
And remember Our servant Job, when he cried out to his Lord, “Satan has afflicted me with distress and suffering.” (41) ˹We responded,˺ “Stomp your foot: ˹now˺ here is a cool ˹and refreshing˺ spring for washing and drinking.” (42) And We gave him back his family, twice as many, as a mercy from Us and a lesson for people of reason. (43) ˹And We said to him,˺ “Take in your hand a bundle of grass, and strike ˹your wife˺ with it, and do not break your oath.” We truly found him patient. What an excellent servant ˹he was˺! Indeed, he ˹constantly˺ turned ˹to Allah˺. (44)