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Quran Reflections for Day and Night

Quran verses for reflection on the signs of day and night and the lessons we can derive from them.

Purpose: Rest and Activity

هو الذي جعل لكم الليل لتسكنوا فيه والنهار مبصرا ان في ذالك لايات لقوم يسمعون ٦٧
هُوَ ٱلَّذِى جَعَلَ لَكُمُ ٱلَّيْلَ لِتَسْكُنُواْ فِيهِ وَٱلنَّهَارَ مُبْصِرًا ۚ إِنَّ فِى ذَٰلِكَ لَـَٔايَـٰتٍْ لِّقَوْمٍْ يَسْمَعُونَ ٦٧
هُوَ

huwa

ٱلَّذِي

alladhī

جَعَلَ

jaʿala

لَكُمُ

lakumu

ٱلَّيۡلَ

al-layla

لِتَسۡكُنُواْ

litaskunū

فِيهِ

fīhi

وَٱلنَّهَارَ

wal-nahāra

مُبۡصِرًاۚ

mub'ṣiran

إِنَّ

inna

فِي

ذَٰلِكَ

dhālika

لَأٓيَٰتٖ

laāyātin

لِّقَوۡمٖ

liqawmin

يَسۡمَعُونَ

yasmaʿūna

٦٧

He is the One Who has made the night for you to rest in and the day bright. Surely in this are signs for people who listen.

وهو الذي جعل لكم الليل لباسا والنوم سباتا وجعل النهار نشورا ٤٧
وَهُوَ ٱلَّذِى جَعَلَ لَكُمُ ٱلَّيْلَ لِبَاسًۭا وَٱلنَّوْمَ سُبَاتًۭا وَجَعَلَ ٱلنَّهَارَ نُشُورًۭا ٤٧
وَهُوَ

wahuwa

ٱلَّذِي

alladhī

جَعَلَ

jaʿala

لَكُمُ

lakumu

ٱلَّيۡلَ

al-layla

لِبَاسٗا

libāsan

وَٱلنَّوۡمَ

wal-nawma

سُبَاتٗا

subātan

وَجَعَلَ

wajaʿala

ٱلنَّهَارَ

l-nahāra

نُشُورٗا

nushūran

٤٧

He is the One Who has made the night for you as a cover, and ˹made˺ sleep for resting, and the day for rising.
الم يروا انا جعلنا الليل ليسكنوا فيه والنهار مبصرا ان في ذالك لايات لقوم يومنون ٨٦
أَلَمْ يَرَوْاْ أَنَّا جَعَلْنَا ٱلَّيْلَ لِيَسْكُنُواْ فِيهِ وَٱلنَّهَارَ مُبْصِرًا ۚ إِنَّ فِى ذَٰلِكَ لَـَٔايَـٰتٍْ لِّقَوْمٍْ يُؤْمِنُونَ ٨٦
أَلَمۡ

alam

يَرَوۡاْ

yaraw

أَنَّا

annā

جَعَلۡنَا

jaʿalnā

ٱلَّيۡلَ

al-layla

لِيَسۡكُنُواْ

liyaskunū

فِيهِ

fīhi

وَٱلنَّهَارَ

wal-nahāra

مُبۡصِرًاۚ

mub'ṣiran

إِنَّ

inna

فِي

ذَٰلِكَ

dhālika

لَأٓيَٰتٖ

laāyātin

لِّقَوۡمٖ

liqawmin

يُؤۡمِنُونَ

yu'minūna

٨٦

Do they not see that We made the night for them to rest in and the day bright? Surely in this are signs for those who believe.

Time and Reckoning

Celestial Movement

Ayaat on Sleep