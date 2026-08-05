Quran Reflections for Day and Night
Quran verses for reflection on the signs of day and night and the lessons we can derive from them.
Purpose: Rest and Activity
هو الذي جعل لكم الليل لتسكنوا فيه والنهار مبصرا ان في ذالك لايات لقوم يسمعون ٦٧
هُوَ ٱلَّذِى جَعَلَ لَكُمُ ٱلَّيْلَ لِتَسْكُنُواْ فِيهِ وَٱلنَّهَارَ مُبْصِرًا ۚ إِنَّ فِى ذَٰلِكَ لَـَٔايَـٰتٍْ لِّقَوْمٍْ يَسْمَعُونَ ٦٧
هُوَ
huwa
ٱلَّذِي
alladhī
جَعَلَ
jaʿala
لَكُمُ
lakumu
ٱلَّيۡلَ
al-layla
لِتَسۡكُنُواْ
litaskunū
فِيهِ
fīhi
وَٱلنَّهَارَ
wal-nahāra
مُبۡصِرًاۚ
mub'ṣiran
إِنَّ
inna
فِي
fī
ذَٰلِكَ
dhālika
لَأٓيَٰتٖ
laāyātin
لِّقَوۡمٖ
liqawmin
يَسۡمَعُونَ
yasmaʿūna
٦٧
He is the One Who has made the night for you to rest in and the day bright. Surely in this are signs for people who listen.
وهو الذي جعل لكم الليل لباسا والنوم سباتا وجعل النهار نشورا ٤٧
وَهُوَ ٱلَّذِى جَعَلَ لَكُمُ ٱلَّيْلَ لِبَاسًۭا وَٱلنَّوْمَ سُبَاتًۭا وَجَعَلَ ٱلنَّهَارَ نُشُورًۭا ٤٧
وَهُوَ
wahuwa
ٱلَّذِي
alladhī
جَعَلَ
jaʿala
لَكُمُ
lakumu
ٱلَّيۡلَ
al-layla
لِبَاسٗا
libāsan
وَٱلنَّوۡمَ
wal-nawma
سُبَاتٗا
subātan
وَجَعَلَ
wajaʿala
ٱلنَّهَارَ
l-nahāra
نُشُورٗا
nushūran
٤٧
He is the One Who has made the night for you as a cover, and ˹made˺ sleep for resting, and the day for rising.
الم يروا انا جعلنا الليل ليسكنوا فيه والنهار مبصرا ان في ذالك لايات لقوم يومنون ٨٦
أَلَمْ يَرَوْاْ أَنَّا جَعَلْنَا ٱلَّيْلَ لِيَسْكُنُواْ فِيهِ وَٱلنَّهَارَ مُبْصِرًا ۚ إِنَّ فِى ذَٰلِكَ لَـَٔايَـٰتٍْ لِّقَوْمٍْ يُؤْمِنُونَ ٨٦
أَلَمۡ
alam
يَرَوۡاْ
yaraw
أَنَّا
annā
جَعَلۡنَا
jaʿalnā
ٱلَّيۡلَ
al-layla
لِيَسۡكُنُواْ
liyaskunū
فِيهِ
fīhi
وَٱلنَّهَارَ
wal-nahāra
مُبۡصِرًاۚ
mub'ṣiran
إِنَّ
inna
فِي
fī
ذَٰلِكَ
dhālika
لَأٓيَٰتٖ
laāyātin
لِّقَوۡمٖ
liqawmin
يُؤۡمِنُونَ
yu'minūna
٨٦
Do they not see that We made the night for them to rest in and the day bright? Surely in this are signs for those who believe.