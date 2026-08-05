Duas for Beautiful Character
Duas from the Quran for gratitude, righteous deeds, family righteousness, repentance, forgiveness, and hearts free from resentment.
ربنا هب لنا من ازواجنا وذرياتنا قرة اعين واجعلنا للمتقين اماما ٧٤
رَبَّنَا هَبْ لَنَا مِنْ أَزْوَٰجِنَا وَذُرِّيَّـٰتِنَا قُرَّةَ أَعْيُنٍْ وَٱجْعَلْنَا لِلْمُتَّقِينَ إِمَامًا ٧٤
رَبَّنَا
rabbanā
هَبۡ
hab
لَنَا
lanā
مِنۡ
min
أَزۡوَٰجِنَا
azwājinā
وَذُرِّيَّٰتِنَا
wadhurriyyātinā
قُرَّةَ
qurrata
أَعۡيُنٖ
aʿyunin
وَٱجۡعَلۡنَا
wa-ij'ʿalnā
لِلۡمُتَّقِينَ
lil'muttaqīna
إِمَامًا
imāman
٧٤
... “Our Lord! Bless us with ˹pious˺ spouses and offspring who will be the joy of our hearts, and make us models for the righteous.”
رب اوزعني ان اشكر نعمتك التي انعمت علي وعلى والدي وان اعمل صالحا ترضاه وادخلني برحمتك في عبادك الصالحين ١٩
رَبِّ أَوْزِعْنِىٓ أَنْ أَشْكُرَ نِعْمَتَكَ ٱلَّتِىٓ أَنْعَمْتَ عَلَىَّ وَعَلَىٰ وَٰلِدَىَّ وَأَنْ أَعْمَلَ صَـٰلِحًۭا تَرْضَىٰهُ وَأَدْخِلْنِى بِرَحْمَتِكَ فِى عِبَادِكَ ٱلصَّـٰلِحِينَ ١٩
رَبِّ
rabbi
أَوۡزِعۡنِيٓ
awziʿ'nī
أَنۡ
an
أَشۡكُرَ
ashkura
نِعۡمَتَكَ
niʿ'mataka
ٱلَّتِيٓ
allatī
أَنۡعَمۡتَ
anʿamta
عَلَيَّ
ʿalayya
وَعَلَىٰ
waʿalā
وَٰلِدَيَّ
wālidayya
وَأَنۡ
wa-an
أَعۡمَلَ
aʿmala
صَٰلِحٗا
ṣāliḥan
تَرۡضَىٰهُ
tarḍāhu
وَأَدۡخِلۡنِي
wa-adkhil'nī
بِرَحۡمَتِكَ
biraḥmatika
فِي
fī
عِبَادِكَ
ʿibādika
ٱلصَّٰلِحِينَ
l-ṣāliḥīna
١٩
... “My Lord! Inspire me to ˹always˺ be thankful for Your favours which You have blessed me and my parents with, and to do good deeds that please you. Admit me, by Your mercy, into ˹the company of˺ Your righteous servants.”
رب اوزعني ان اشكر نعمتك التي انعمت علي وعلى والدي وان اعمل صالحا ترضاه واصلح لي في ذريتي اني تبت اليك واني من المسلمين ١٥
رَبِّ أَوْزِعْنِىٓ أَنْ أَشْكُرَ نِعْمَتَكَ ٱلَّتِىٓ أَنْعَمْتَ عَلَىَّ وَعَلَىٰ وَٰلِدَىَّ وَأَنْ أَعْمَلَ صَـٰلِحًۭا تَرْضَىٰهُ وَأَصْلِحْ لِى فِى ذُرِّيَّتِىٓ ۖ إِنِّى تُبْتُ إِلَيْكَ وَإِنِّى مِنَ ٱلْمُسْلِمِينَ ١٥
رَبِّ
rabbi
أَوۡزِعۡنِيٓ
awziʿ'nī
أَنۡ
an
أَشۡكُرَ
ashkura
نِعۡمَتَكَ
niʿ'mataka
ٱلَّتِيٓ
allatī
أَنۡعَمۡتَ
anʿamta
عَلَيَّ
ʿalayya
وَعَلَىٰ
waʿalā
وَٰلِدَيَّ
wālidayya
وَأَنۡ
wa-an
أَعۡمَلَ
aʿmala
صَٰلِحٗا
ṣāliḥan
تَرۡضَىٰهُ
tarḍāhu
وَأَصۡلِحۡ
wa-aṣliḥ
لِي
lī
فِي
fī
ذُرِّيَّتِيٓۖ
dhurriyyatī
إِنِّي
innī
تُبۡتُ
tub'tu
إِلَيۡكَ
ilayka
وَإِنِّي
wa-innī
مِنَ
mina
ٱلۡمُسۡلِمِينَ
l-mus'limīna
١٥
... “My Lord! Inspire me to ˹always˺ be thankful for Your favours which You blessed me and my parents with, and to do good deeds that please You. And instil righteousness in my offspring. I truly repent to You, and I truly submit ˹to Your Will˺.”