Duas and Quran Passages for Stress, Depression and Anxiety
Duas from the Quran and passages for emotional hardship, patience, clarity, and seeking refuge from harmful whispers.
لا يكلف الله نفسا الا وسعها لها ما كسبت وعليها ما اكتسبت ربنا لا تواخذنا ان نسينا او اخطانا ربنا ولا تحمل علينا اصرا كما حملته على الذين من قبلنا ربنا ولا تحملنا ما لا طاقة لنا به واعف عنا واغفر لنا وارحمنا انت مولانا فانصرنا على القوم الكافرين ٢٨٦
لَا يُكَلِّفُ ٱللَّهُ نَفْسًا إِلَّا وُسْعَهَا ۚ لَهَا مَا كَسَبَتْ وَعَلَيْهَا مَا ٱكْتَسَبَتْ ۗ رَبَّنَا لَا تُؤَاخِذْنَآ إِن نَّسِينَآ أَوْ أَخْطَأْنَا ۚ رَبَّنَا وَلَا تَحْمِلْ عَلَيْنَآ إِصْرًۭا كَمَا حَمَلْتَهُۥ عَلَى ٱلَّذِينَ مِن قَبْلِنَا ۚ رَبَّنَا وَلَا تُحَمِّلْنَا مَا لَا طَاقَةَ لَنَا بِهِۦ ۖ وَٱعْفُ عَنَّا وَٱغْفِرْ لَنَا وَٱرْحَمْنَآ ۚ أَنتَ مَوْلَىٰنَا فَٱنصُرْنَا عَلَى ٱلْقَوْمِ ٱلْكَـٰفِرِينَ ٢٨٦
لَا
lā
يُكَلِّفُ
yukallifu
ٱللَّهُ
l-lahu
نَفۡسًا
nafsan
إِلَّا
illā
وُسۡعَهَاۚ
wus'ʿahā
لَهَا
lahā
مَا
mā
كَسَبَتۡ
kasabat
وَعَلَيۡهَا
waʿalayhā
مَا
mā
ٱكۡتَسَبَتۡۗ
ik'tasabat
رَبَّنَا
rabbanā
لَا
lā
تُؤَاخِذۡنَآ
tuākhidh'nā
إِن
in
نَّسِينَآ
nasīnā
أَوۡ
aw
أَخۡطَأۡنَاۚ
akhṭanā
رَبَّنَا
rabbanā
وَلَا
walā
تَحۡمِلۡ
taḥmil
عَلَيۡنَآ
ʿalaynā
إِصۡرٗا
iṣ'ran
كَمَا
kamā
حَمَلۡتَهُۥ
ḥamaltahu
عَلَى
ʿalā
ٱلَّذِينَ
alladhīna
مِن
min
قَبۡلِنَاۚ
qablinā
رَبَّنَا
rabbanā
وَلَا
walā
تُحَمِّلۡنَا
tuḥammil'nā
مَا
mā
لَا
lā
طَاقَةَ
ṭāqata
لَنَا
lanā
بِهِۦۖ
bihi
وَٱعۡفُ
wa-uʿ'fu
عَنَّا
ʿannā
وَٱغۡفِرۡ
wa-igh'fir
لَنَا
lanā
وَٱرۡحَمۡنَآۚ
wa-ir'ḥamnā
أَنتَ
anta
مَوۡلَىٰنَا
mawlānā
فَٱنصُرۡنَا
fa-unṣur'nā
عَلَى
ʿalā
ٱلۡقَوۡمِ
l-qawmi
ٱلۡكَٰفِرِينَ
l-kāfirīna
٢٨٦
Allah does not require of any soul more than what it can afford. All good will be for its own benefit, and all evil will be to its own loss. ˹The believers pray,˺ “Our Lord! Do not punish us if we forget or make a mistake. Our Lord! Do not place a burden on us like the one you placed on those before us. Our Lord! Do not burden us with what we cannot bear. Pardon us, forgive us, and have mercy on us. You are our ˹only˺ Guardian. So grant us victory over the disbelieving people.”
فصبر جميل والله المستعان على ما تصفون ١٨
فَصَبْرٌۭ جَمِيلٌۭ ۖ وَٱللَّهُ ٱلْمُسْتَعَانُ عَلَىٰ مَا تَصِفُونَ ١٨
فَصَبۡرٞ
faṣabrun
جَمِيلٞۖ
jamīlun
وَٱللَّهُ
wal-lahu
ٱلۡمُسۡتَعَانُ
l-mus'taʿānu
عَلَىٰ
ʿalā
مَا
mā
تَصِفُونَ
taṣifūna
١٨
... “No! Your souls must have tempted you to do something ˹evil˺. So ˹I can only endure with˺ beautiful patience! It is Allah’s help that I seek to bear your claims.”
فصبر جميل عسى الله ان ياتيني بهم جميعا انه هو العليم الحكيم ٨٣
فَصَبْرٌۭ جَمِيلٌ ۖ عَسَى ٱللَّهُ أَن يَأْتِيَنِى بِهِمْ جَمِيعًا ۚ إِنَّهُۥ هُوَ ٱلْعَلِيمُ ٱلْحَكِيمُ ٨٣
فَصَبۡرٞ
faṣabrun
جَمِيلٌۖ
jamīlun
عَسَى
ʿasā
ٱللَّهُ
l-lahu
أَن
an
يَأۡتِيَنِي
yatiyanī
بِهِمۡ
bihim
جَمِيعًاۚ
jamīʿan
إِنَّهُۥ
innahu
هُوَ
huwa
ٱلۡعَلِيمُ
l-ʿalīmu
ٱلۡحَكِيمُ
l-ḥakīmu
٨٣
... “No! Your souls must have tempted you to do something ˹evil˺. So ˹I am left with nothing but˺ beautiful patience! I trust Allah will return them all to me. Surely He ˹alone˺ is the All-Knowing, All-Wise.”