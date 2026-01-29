প্রবেশ কর
Ash-Shams
৫
৯১:৫
والسماء وما بناها ٥
وَٱلسَّمَآءِ وَمَا بَنَىٰهَا ٥
وَالسَّمَآءِ
وَمَا
بَنٰٮهَا ۙ
٥
শপথ আসমানের আর সেটা যিনি বানিয়েছেন তাঁর,
তাফসির
পাঠ
প্রতিফলন
উত্তর
