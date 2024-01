80:25 80:34 আয়াতের গ্রুপের জন্য একটি তাফসির পড়ছেন

Rejection of truth and being arrogant about it are the worst crimes. Arrogant people will have absolutely no personal worth in the Hereafter, while those who accept the Truth and bow down before it are the ones who will carry weight in the Hereafter. The honour and successes of the Hereafter will be theirs.