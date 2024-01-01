74:49 74:55 আয়াতের গ্রুপের জন্য একটি তাফসির পড়ছেন

فَمَا لَهُمْ عَنِ التَّذْكِرَةِ مُعْرِضِيْنَ (So what has happened to them that they are turning away from the Reminder... 74:49)

The word tadhkirah (Reminder), in this context, refers to the Holy Qur'an, because the word literally signifies a 'reminder or something that reminds'. The Qur'an is unique in reminding Allah's attributes of perfection, His mercy and wrath, and the reward and punishment. Towards the end, the verse 54 has explained that the 'Reminder' is the Holy Qur'an that is rejected by them. The allergy of the infidels against the Holy Qur'an has been mentioned in verses 50 and 51 in the following words, فَرَّتْ مِنْ قَسْوَرَةٍ كَاَنَّهُمْ حُمُرٌ مُّسْتَنْفِرَةٌ "as if they were wild donkeys, fleeing from a lion?" The word qaswarah used in verse 51 has two meanings: [ 1] a 'lion'; and [ 2] an 'archer' or a 'hunter'. Both meanings have been reported from the noble Companions.