6:31 6:32 আয়াতের গ্রুপের জন্য একটি তাফসির পড়ছেন

A life lived on the assumption that the world belongs to God is a truly God-fearing life, i.e. a life of taqwa, whereas a life in which no such assumption is made is one of sinfulness, being entirely given over to worldly pleasures and trivialities. The latter pleasure-seeking life will last—in terms of eternity—for only a matter of days and, with death, will come to an end, whereas the God-fearing life, regulated by God’s eternal principles, will continue to stand man in good stead both in this world and the next. In the present world man denies these realities but, as soon as the freedom given to him under test conditions ends, he will be compelled to accept them, though acceptance at that time will be of no avail.