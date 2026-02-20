প্রবেশ কর
Al-Qalam
২৭
৬৮:২৭
بل نحن محرومون ٢٧
بَلۡ
نَحۡنُ
مَحۡرُوۡمُوۡنَ
٢٧
(অতঃপর ব্যাপারটি বুঝতে পারার পর তারা বলে উঠল) বরং আমরা তো কপাল পোড়া।’’
العربية
Tafsir al-Tabari
فقال بعضهم: بل نحن محرومون حرمنا جنتنا.
