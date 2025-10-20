According to Islam, real monasticism consists of fear of and gratitude to God. Fear of God causes one to abstain from things prohibited by Him. If the desire awakens in man to enjoy the pleasure of some forbidden (haram) thing, the fear of God will restrain him from satisfying that desire. Again, if he becomes so angry with someone that he feels like killing him, it is the fear of God which stays his hand. His heart may tell him that he should lead an unrestricted life, but the fear of God’s wrath compels him to remain within God’s prescribed limits. The same is true of gratitude. When the grateful man receives some worldly good things, when he is blessed with health, wealth, position, worldly goods and his share of popularity, these things do not lead him into self-aggrandizement or boasting; he takes everything to be God’s gift and concedes that all the benefits he enjoys are by the grace of God. He is overwhelmed by feelings of gratitude and humility. These are the emotions which join him with God. By fearing God and being grateful to Him, man comes close to Him. Keeping away from material things is definitely a virtue, but the act of distancing oneself from them has to be a mental and not just a physical process.