40:26 40:27 আয়াতের গ্রুপের জন্য একটি তাফসির পড়ছেন

‘He may cause you to change your religion’ here means that he might change the form of religion which had come down to them from their ancestors, so that a new religion might prevail among the people. Pharaoh expressed his intention of slaying Moses, otherwise he might find supporters among the people of his community and, with their help, try to create unrest (fasad)in the country; he wanted him to be killed at the very outset. The greatest impediment to the acceptance of Truth is man’s overweening pride. In order to elevate himself, he wants to lower the Truth. But the supreme supporter of Truth is God, the Lord of the Universe. In the beginning, the opponents of Truth may apparently suppress it, but God’s support guarantees that finally it will be the Truth which will prevail.