40:19 40:23 আয়াতের গ্রুপের জন্য একটি তাফসির পড়ছেন
یَعْلَمُ
خَآىِٕنَةَ
الْاَعْیُنِ
وَمَا
تُخْفِی
الصُّدُوْرُ
۟
وَاللّٰهُ
یَقْضِیْ
بِالْحَقِّ ؕ
وَالَّذِیْنَ
یَدْعُوْنَ
مِنْ
دُوْنِهٖ
لَا
یَقْضُوْنَ
بِشَیْءٍ ؕ
اِنَّ
اللّٰهَ
هُوَ
السَّمِیْعُ
الْبَصِیْرُ
۟۠
اَوَلَمْ
یَسِیْرُوْا
فِی
الْاَرْضِ
فَیَنْظُرُوْا
كَیْفَ
كَانَ
عَاقِبَةُ
الَّذِیْنَ
كَانُوْا
مِنْ
قَبْلِهِمْ ؕ
كَانُوْا
هُمْ
اَشَدَّ
مِنْهُمْ
قُوَّةً
وَّاٰثَارًا
فِی
الْاَرْضِ
فَاَخَذَهُمُ
اللّٰهُ
بِذُنُوْبِهِمْ ؕ
وَمَا
كَانَ
لَهُمْ
مِّنَ
اللّٰهِ
مِنْ
وَّاقٍ
۟
ذٰلِكَ
بِاَنَّهُمْ
كَانَتْ
تَّاْتِیْهِمْ
رُسُلُهُمْ
بِالْبَیِّنٰتِ
فَكَفَرُوْا
فَاَخَذَهُمُ
اللّٰهُ ؕ
اِنَّهٗ
قَوِیٌّ
شَدِیْدُ
الْعِقَابِ
۟
وَلَقَدْ
اَرْسَلْنَا
مُوْسٰی
بِاٰیٰتِنَا
وَسُلْطٰنٍ
مُّبِیْنٍ
۟ۙ

In verse 19, it was said: يَعْلَمُ خَائِنَةَ الْأَعْيُنِ (He knows the treachery of the eyes), in other words, eyes that betray the trust. It means the action of a person who would, secretly and surreptitiously, cast a glance over something haram and impermissible for him or her, for example, casts a glance at a non-mahram person with sexual desire, and takes it away in the event someone was around, or casts a glance in a manner that is not noticed by others. All these things are open before Allah Ta’ ala.