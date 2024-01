28:60 28:61 আয়াতের গ্রুপের জন্য একটি তাফসির পড়ছেন

At the time of death, a man, however great, finally parts with his possessions. After death, the things which go along with him are his righteous deeds and not his worldly honours or his material possessions. In these circumstances, wise counsel demands that a man give preference to eternal success over temporary worldly success—he should take care to build up his Hereafter rather than build up his worldly position.